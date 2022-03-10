PGY-2 Psychiatry Residency Program
Increasing stress on the mental health care delivery, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain mental health care costs, heightened public awareness of lack of adequate care for the mentally ill continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services
Chillicothe PGY-2 (Psychiatry) Pharmacy Practice Residency
Increasing stress on the mental health care delivery, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain mental health care costs, heightened public awareness of lack of adequate care for the mentally ill continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services. These demands, coupled with an established shortage of pharmacists trained in mental health on a national level continue to drive efforts to improve efficiency, utilize automation and computerization to reduce costs and expand information utilization. Within the VA Healthcare system, the shift from prolonged inpatient stays in acute psychiatry toward more extensive outpatient mental health services have produced a fundamental change in the role of pharmacy services in mental health. Pharmacy Service is a resource to improve patient health, medication adherence, and prevent hospitalization. To meet those demands, mental health pharmacists must be trained to improve drug delivery, improve overall safety of drug use, improve patient and health care partners understanding of rational drug therapy, monitor patients’ response to therapy and intervene appropriately, and provide surveillance to assure quality and promote efficient utilization of resources.
Learning Experiences
A. Residents are required to complete the following learning experiences:
- Inpatient Acute Psychiatry I – 3 months
- Inpatient Acute Psychiatry II – 3 months
- Substance Abuse Treatment Program – 1 month
- Psychosocial Residential Rehabilitation Treatment–3 months
- Longitudinal Outpatient Mental Health Treatment (Primary Care/MH integration) – total of half day per week for 6 months
- Longitudinal Outpatient Mental Health Treatment – (Psychiatry Clinic) total of half day per week for 6 months
- Longitudinal Long-Term Care Psychiatry- total of half day per week for 6 months
- Longitudinal Drug Information–to be competed throughout year
- Longitudinal Research– to be competed throughout year
- Longitudinal Teaching and Staff Development
B. Residents can choose two elective months and once elective longitudinal experience from the following rotation options:
- Smoking Cessation – half day per week for 6 months
- Spinal Cord Injury-half day per week for 6 months
- Academic and Staff Development Experience- half day per week for 6 months
- Suboxone Clinic- half day per week for 6 months
- Smoking Cessation- half day per week for 6 months
- Psychiatric ER-half per week for 6 months
- Consult Liaison
- Neurology
- Community Mental Health
- Child/Adolescent Psychiatry
- Additional experiences in substance abuse program, PCMHI, and Outpatient Mental Health
Accreditation Status
Full 6-year accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)
How to Apply
Early commitment from the PGY-1 Program into the PGY-2 program is highly encouraged. Open PGY-2 slots are matched through PhORCAS.
PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE PhORCAS SYSTEM
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of intent
- Transcripts
- Three Letters of Recommendation (please have preceptors use the PhORCAS system)
Program Director
Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D., BCPP, BCPS
740-773-1141 ext. 7536
Chris.Thomas2@va.gov