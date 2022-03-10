Pharmacy Practice PGY 1 Residency
Increasing stress on the health care industry, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain health care costs, heightened public awareness of drug therapies and effects continue to place demands on pharmacists for more service
Chillicothe PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency
Increasing stress on the health care industry, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain health care costs, heightened public awareness of drug therapies and effects continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services. These demands, coupled with internal efforts to improve efficiency, utilize automation and computerization to reduce costs and expand information utilization place pharmacists at the forefront of delivering healthcare. Within the VA Healthcare system, the shift from prolonged inpatient stays toward more extensive outpatient (primary) care and disease prevention have produced a fundamental change in the role of pharmacy services. Pharmacy Service is a resource to improve patient health and prevent hospitalization. To meet those demands, pharmacists must strive to improve drug delivery, improve overall safety of drug use, improve patient and health care partners understanding of rational drug therapy, monitor patients’ response to therapy and intervene appropriately, and provide surveillance to assure quality and promote efficient utilization of resources.
Learning Experiences
A. Residents are required to complete the following learning experiences:
- Inpatient Internal Medicine I - 1 month
- Inpatient Internal Medicine II - 1 month
- Ambulatory Care/ Primary Care I - 1 month
- Ambulatory Care/ Primary Care II - 1 month
- Orientation - 1 month
- Administration - 1 month
- Longitudinal Anticoagulation clinic – total of half day per week for 6 months
- Psychiatry I - 1 month
- Psychiatry II – 1 month
- Geriatrics – 1 month
- HomeBased Primary Care – 1 month
- Longitudinal Drug Information–to be competed throughout year
- Longitudinal Research– to be competed throughout year
B. Residents can choose three months of electives and one elective longitudinal experience from the following rotation options:
- Mental Health Intensive Care Management – half day per week for 6 months
- Spinal Cord Injury-half day per week for 6 months
- Academic and Staff Development Experience- half day per week for 6 months
- Home Based Primary Care (longitudinal) -half day per week for 6 months
- Substance Abuse
- Pain Management
- Additional Primary Care, Geriatrics, Psychiatry, Internal Medicine, Administration
- Additional rotations may be offered at a different facility based on resident interests (neurology, infectious disease, critical care)
Accreditation Status
Full 6-year Accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)
How to Apply
PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE PhORCAS SYSTEM
- Curriculum Vitae
- Letter of intent
- Transcripts
- Three Letters of Recommendation (please have preceptors use the PhORCAS system)
Program Director
Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D., BCPP,BCPS
Phone:740-773-1141 ext. 7536
Email: Chris.Thomas2@va.gov