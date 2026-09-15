Chillicothe PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency

Increasing stress on the health care industry, new pharmacotherapeutic modalities, novel new methods of drug delivery, increasing pressure to contain health care costs, heightened public awareness of drug therapies and effects continue to place demands on pharmacists for more services. These demands, coupled with internal efforts to improve efficiency, utilize automation and computerization to reduce costs and expand information utilization place pharmacists at the forefront of delivering healthcare. Within the VA Healthcare system, the shift from prolonged inpatient stays toward more extensive outpatient (primary) care and disease prevention has produced a fundamental change in the role of pharmacy services. Pharmacy Service is a resource to improve patient health and prevent hospitalization. To meet those demands, pharmacists must strive to improve drug delivery, improve the overall safety of drug use, improve patient and healthcare partners' understanding of rational drug therapy, monitor patients’ response to therapy and intervene appropriately, and provide surveillance to ensure quality and promote efficient utilization of resources.

Accreditation Status

Full 8-year Accreditation through the American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists (ASHP)

How to Apply

PLEASE UPLOAD ALL REQUIRED DOCUMENTS TO THE PhORCAS SYSTEM

Deadline - January 2

Pharm.D. Degree by July 1st

Eligible for Licensure

U.S. Citizenship

Letter of intent

Curriculum Vitae

College Transcript(s), complete

Three Letters of Recommendation

Program Director

Christopher Thomas, Pharm.D., BCPP,BCPS

Phone:

Email: Chris.Thomas2@va.gov