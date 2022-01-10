Postgraduate Physician Assistant Mental Health Residency Program
This residency program will transition generalist training into specialty training. The PA will develop skills, knowledge, and attitudes that promote high-quality and competent mental health care.
Overview
Trained as generalists, Physician Assistants have the unique ability to work in different medical specialties throughout their career. This residency program will transition generalist training into specialty training. The PA will develop skills, knowledge, and attitudes (SKAs) that promote high-quality and competent mental health care. As the PA progresses through the program year, the resident will advance the breadth and depth of SKAs in psychiatry. The PA will also develop personal and professional growth through self-care and experience with interprofessional teams. With full participation and completion of the program, the PA will be prepared to take the NCCPA CAQ in Psychiatry examination.
Objective: Develop the requisite skills for the specialty of psychiatry
Key Results:
- Successfully complete assessments every 3 months during the program year
- Attend weekly PA didactic lectures 100% of the time
- Identify knowledge gaps by 360-degree self-assessments every 3 months and implement strategies for improvement
Objective: Advance breadth and depth of specialty knowledge
Key Results:
- Earn graduated levels of responsibilities by evaluations completed at the end of clinical rotations
- Earn a minimum of 18.75 hours of Category I CME* specific to psychiatry every 3 months during the program year
- Receive supervising practitioner feedback at the end of every rotation, 100% of the time
Objective: Provide high-quality and competent mental health care
Key Results:
- Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “entry level” competencies* during the first 3 months of training
- Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “experienced level” competencies* during six to nine months of training
- Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “exceptional level” competencies* in at least one of the six competencies during nine to twelve months of training
Objective: Foster and develop personal and professional growth
Key Results:
- Encourage life-long habits that promote self-care
- Participate in scholarly activities that includes group projects, oral presentations, and teaching other trainees during the program year
- Develop leadership skills by practicing cultural awareness, understanding psychosocial issues, and collaborate with interprofessional team
Objective: Prepare for Certificate of Advanced Qualifications examination
Key Results:
- Earn 75 hours of category 1 CME specific to psychiatry by the end of program year
- Obtain a minimum of four hundred veteran encounters by the end of program year
- Complete 2080 hours of training to demonstrate clinical experience
*CME—Continuing Medical Education
*Skillsets for each of the six competency groups are identified for column “entry,” “experienced” and “exceptional” levels on the Supervising Evaluation form
Accreditation Status
- Not accredited at this time
Diversity Statement
Program Practice: Diversity will create an environment that enhances and improves service delivery, professional development, and the training experience as a whole. We value and affirm the diverse backgrounds, identities, and expressions of all people. We encourage those from diverse backgrounds to consider our training program.
Important Dates
- Applications are accepted January 1 - March 31
- Interviews held in April by invitation only
- Notification of appointment no later than June 15
- Program year - September 1 through August 30
Eligibility
- Graduate from accredited ARC-PA Program
- NCCPA Certification or eligible at time of maturation
- Full, active & unrestricted medical license (or granted at end of program)
- Advanced placement not available
- Moonlighting determined on case- by-case basis but not encouraged
- Applicant will meet requirements as established by the Office of Academic Affiliations
Benefits
- Generous stipend
- No application or tuition fees
- Time-off for vacation and illness
- Eligibility for Health Insurance
- Liability coverage
Curricular Components
- Intensive supervised clinical rotations
- PA didactic lecture series
- Grand Rounds
- Conferences (as funding allows)
- Self-directed psychiatry CME
- Quality Improvement project
- Teaching others
- Supervision by trained mental health providers
- Learning materials
- End of Quarter assessments
Learning Experiences
- Inpatient Psychiatry Unit
- Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
- Mental Health Urgent Care
- Residential programs
- Others as determined by availability, need, and COVID considerations
Application Materials
- Undergraduate and PA Graduate college transcripts
- Documentation of NCCPA certification or eligibility (must have certification at matriculation)
- Three letters of recommendation (supervisor, peer, and someone who knows your medical skills)
- Narrative of Interest
- Resume or CV
Additional Information
Sherry S. Martin, DHSc, PA-C, CAQ Psychiatry
Program Director, Postgraduate Physician Assistant Mental Health Residency
Email: Sherry.Martin@va.gov
740-773-1141, ext. 17872 or 17871
Dr. Arthur Thalassinos, MD
Medical Director, Postgraduate Physician Assistant Mental Health Residency
Residency Medical Director
Email: Arthur.Thalassinos@va.gov
740-773-1141, ext. 17872 or 17871