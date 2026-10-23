Postgraduate Physician Associate/Assistant Mental Health Residency

This twelve-month residency is for physician associates/assistants (PAs), experienced or recently graduated, who wish to move from generalist training into mental health specialty practice. Residents train with the interdisciplinary mental health team at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, caring for veterans across inpatient, outpatient, residential, long-term care, urgent care, and telehealth settings in a rural, multi-state catchment area.

Mission

Increase access by physician associates/assistants working within the interdisciplinary team to provide the highest-level patient-centered care for patients with complex mental health conditions.

Vision

Further enhance the competencies of generalist PAs by exposure to basic and complex mental health conditions that encompass evidence-based concepts and techniques.

Program goals

• Goal #1: Develop each PA resident's requisite clinical skills for the specialty of psychiatry, sufficient at the conclusion of the program year to practice as a psychiatric PA with the appropriate level of collaboration/supervision required by VHA policy and state law.

• Goal #2: Advance the breadth and depth of each PA resident's specialty mental health knowledge across the full continuum of psychiatric care settings.

• Goal #3: Foster personal and professional growth, including self-care, scholarship, leadership, cultural awareness, and interprofessional collaboration.

• Goal #4: Prepare PA residents to practice as skilled members of the interdisciplinary mental health team, through a program designed to meet the eligibility requirements for the NCCPA Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Psychiatry.

• Goal #5: Strengthen the mental health workforce serving veterans in a rural, multi-state catchment area by preparing clinicians equipped and inclined to remain in VA practice.

Program objectives and key results

Objective #1: Develop the requisite skills for the specialty of psychiatry.

• Successfully complete competency assessments every three months during the program year.

• Attend weekly PA didactic sessions 100% of the time.

• Identify knowledge gaps through 360-degree self-assessment every three months and implement improvement strategies.

Objective #2: Advance the breadth and depth of specialty mental health knowledge.

• Earn graduated levels of responsibility, verified by end-of-rotation supervising practitioner evaluations.

• Work toward about 18.75 hours of Category I psychiatry-specific CME each quarter (a flexible quarterly target toward the 75-hour program goal).

• Receive supervising practitioner feedback at the end of every rotation, 100% of the time.

Objective #3: Foster personal and professional growth.

• Cultivate lifelong habits that promote self-care.

• Participate in scholarly activity including group projects, oral presentations, and teaching other trainees during the program year.

• Develop leadership skills by practicing cultural awareness, understanding psychosocial issues, and collaborating with the interprofessional team.

Objective #4: Prepare for the NCCPA Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Psychiatry.

• Earn 75 hours of Category I psychiatry-specific CME by program completion.

• Complete a minimum of 400 veteran encounters.

• Complete 2,080 hours of clinical training to demonstrate clinical experience.

Objective #5: Strengthen the mental health workforce serving veterans in a rural, multi-state catchment area by preparing clinicians equipped and inclined to remain in VA practice.

• Track the proportion of each resident's clinical rotation time spent at rural/medically underserved VA catchment sites each program year.

• Collect a self-reported intent-to-remain-in-VA-practice rating (1–5 scale) from each resident at program completion, alongside the existing Certificate of Completion process.

• Track each graduate's actual practice setting (VA vs. non-VA) at 12 months post-graduation via a brief alumni check-in.

CME = continuing medical education (Category I, psychiatry-specific).

Curriculum

• Twelve months of supervised clinical rotations, 2,080 hours: Compass Center inpatient psychiatry; Outpatient Mental Health — Wellness and Recovery Center; Psychotherapy (including a Sleep Medicine/CPAP week); Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and medication-assisted treatment; Community Living Center; Geriatric/Clozapine Clinic by telehealth; Mental Health Urgent Care; and an elective.

• A longitudinal Continuity-of-Care Clinic throughout the year.

• Weekly didactics: the Friday PA Didactic Series with the Residency Medical Director (virtual), mapped to the NCCPA Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Psychiatry blueprint, and the Tuesday Didactic Block.

• A monthly Professional Development and Wellness Day, Grand Rounds, journal club, a quality improvement project, and teaching of other trainees.

• Quarterly competency assessments, written examinations, and 360-degree self-assessment.

Eligibility

• U.S. citizenship.

• Graduate of a PA program accredited by the ARC-PA.

• NCCPA certification, or eligibility for certification (selected applicants must graduate and be certified before the program begins).

• A full, active, and unrestricted PA license, or eligibility for one.

• VA health professions trainee requirements, including a satisfactory background investigation.

How to apply

• Program application, descriptive essay (no more than two pages), and official transcripts sent directly by the school.

• Two letters of reference on the program's reference form, emailed by the referees directly to the Program Director.

• Applications close on the last day of May. Panel interviews, by invitation, in the first week of June; offers are emailed by the Program Director in the second week of June. Program start in September, on the date set by VA Human Resources.

• Reasonable accommodation for the application or interview is available on request.

Benefits

• Stipend: $85,101 for AY 2027–2028 (set each year by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations), paid biweekly.

• No application or tuition fees.

• Paid annual and sick leave and federal holidays.

• Eligibility for federal health and dental/vision insurance (FEHB, FEDVIP).

• Liability protection under the Federal Tort Claims Act for duties within the training program.

• Trainees are not eligible for federal retirement (FERS), the Thrift Savings Plan, or federal life insurance (FEGLI).

• Program-funded NEI Master Psychopharmacology Program membership.

Equal opportunity

The residency follows the Department of Veterans Affairs Equal Employment Opportunity, No FEAR, and Whistleblower Rights and Protection Policy Statement. Every applicant is evaluated with the same application, references, structured interview questions, and scoring rubric.