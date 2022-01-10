Overview

Trained as generalists, Physician Assistants have the unique ability to work in different medical specialties throughout their career. This residency program will transition generalist training into specialty training. The PA will develop skills, knowledge, and attitudes (SKAs) that promote high-quality and competent mental health care. As the PA progresses through the program year, the resident will advance the breadth and depth of SKAs in psychiatry. The PA will also develop personal and professional growth through self-care and experience with interprofessional teams. With full participation and completion of the program, the PA will be prepared to take the NCCPA CAQ in Psychiatry examination.

Objective: Develop the requisite skills for the specialty of psychiatry

Key Results:

Successfully complete assessments every 3 months during the program year

Attend weekly PA didactic lectures 100% of the time

Identify knowledge gaps by 360-degree self-assessments every 3 months and implement strategies for improvement

Objective: Advance breadth and depth of specialty knowledge

Key Results:

Earn graduated levels of responsibilities by evaluations completed at the end of clinical rotations

Earn a minimum of 18.75 hours of Category I CME* specific to psychiatry every 3 months during the program year

Receive supervising practitioner feedback at the end of every rotation, 100% of the time

Objective: Provide high-quality and competent mental health care

Key Results:

Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “entry level” competencies* during the first 3 months of training

Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “experienced level” competencies* during six to nine months of training

Learn and practice the skills, knowledge, and attitudes described as “exceptional level” competencies* in at least one of the six competencies during nine to twelve months of training

Objective: Foster and develop personal and professional growth

Key Results:

Encourage life-long habits that promote self-care

Participate in scholarly activities that includes group projects, oral presentations, and teaching other trainees during the program year

Develop leadership skills by practicing cultural awareness, understanding psychosocial issues, and collaborate with interprofessional team

Objective: Prepare for Certificate of Advanced Qualifications examination

Key Results:

Earn 75 hours of category 1 CME specific to psychiatry by the end of program year

Obtain a minimum of four hundred veteran encounters by the end of program year

Complete 2080 hours of training to demonstrate clinical experience

*CME—Continuing Medical Education

*Skillsets for each of the six competency groups are identified for column “entry,” “experienced” and “exceptional” levels on the Supervising Evaluation form

Accreditation Status

Not accredited at this time

Diversity Statement

Program Practice: Diversity will create an environment that enhances and improves service delivery, professional development, and the training experience as a whole. We value and affirm the diverse backgrounds, identities, and expressions of all people. We encourage those from diverse backgrounds to consider our training program.

Important Dates

Applications are accepted January 1 - March 31

Interviews held in April by invitation only

Notification of appointment no later than June 15

Program year - September 1 through August 30

Eligibility

Graduate from accredited ARC-PA Program

NCCPA Certification or eligible at time of maturation

Full, active & unrestricted medical license (or granted at end of program)

Advanced placement not available

Moonlighting determined on case- by-case basis but not encouraged

Applicant will meet requirements as established by the Office of Academic Affiliations

Benefits

Generous stipend

No application or tuition fees

Time-off for vacation and illness

Eligibility for Health Insurance

Liability coverage

Curricular Components

Intensive supervised clinical rotations

PA didactic lecture series

Grand Rounds

Conferences (as funding allows)

Self-directed psychiatry CME

Quality Improvement project

Teaching others

Supervision by trained mental health providers

Learning materials

End of Quarter assessments

Learning Experiences

Inpatient Psychiatry Unit

Outpatient Mental Health Clinic

Clinic Mental Health Urgent Care

Residential programs

Others as determined by availability, need, and COVID considerations

Application Materials