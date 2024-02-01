Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Curriculum & Resident Experience

Initial 4 month submersion into a Patient Aligned Care team with an expert preceptor

While continuing to hone primary care skills within your assigned PACT begin rotating through our offered specialties

Final phase of residency focuses on competencies, leadership and professional development

8 hours of each week will be dedicated to didactic. A variety of opportunities are utilized such as projects, lectures, journals as well as integration with other residency programs on campus that align with the advance practice nurse’s role

Benefits

Monday thru Friday work schedule

11 paid holidays

13 paid sick days

13 vacation days

Full insurance coverage Health Vision Dental Life

Salary of $ 82,000.00

Chillicothe VA Medical Center

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is a Level 2 complexity facility that provides primary care services, acute and chronic mental health services and a wide range of geriatrics and long-term care services to the Veterans residing primarily in rural southeastern and south-central Ohio. The medical center serves as a mental health referral center for medical centers in VISN 10 and parts of West Virginia. Chillicothe is a 295-bed facility with 28 psychiatric beds, 162 community living center beds and 78 domiciliary beds. At the Chillicothe campus, primary care services are provided through eight Primary Care Teams. Our six Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) facilities offer a variety of services and are located up to 111 miles away from the main campus, serving Veterans throughout the Athens, Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, Portsmouth and Wilmington, Ohio areas.

The Chillicothe VAMC is an affiliated teaching hospital delivering a full range of patient care services and providing state-of-the-art technology, and medical education. Chillicothe has an OAA funded Psychology Internship and Optometry, Physician Assistant Mental Health, and PGY 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency programs.

The Chillicothe VAMC has a long-standing strong relationship with the Ohio University School of Nursing and The Ohio State University College of Nursing. They have partnered with Chillicothe VAMC to identify preceptors for Nurse Practitioner students who are participating in their Nurse Practitioner Student Stipend Program.