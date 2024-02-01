Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The Department of Nursing Professional Staff Development at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center offers board certified Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRN) in Adult Gerontology or Family Practice a twelve-month residency in Primary Care in community partnership with Ohio University’s Nursing Program.
This one-year residency is available annually and is based on full-time employment as a trainee within the VA and is designed for NP graduates who want to serve those who have served us. Residents will enjoy full-time employment while completing 2080 hours of 1:1 mentoring with Primary Care Providers in the Primary Care outpatient setting. In addition, collaborative, interprofessional practice opportunities will occur in the Cardiology, Pulmonary, Dermatology, Pain Management, Mental Health, Women’s Health, Podiatry, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Home Care and chronic long term care departments. Residents will be in clinic 32-hours a week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum. Our Program currently supports three residents annually. This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care, dental care, and life insurance benefits.
Mission
The Nurse Practitioner Residency Program’s mission is to train future clinical practitioners in Primary Care who will lead Patient Aligned Care Teams, collaborate with interdisciplinary team members, and deliver competent and compassionate Veteran-centric care. In addition, this residency will provide a supportive work environment for evidence-based clinical practice and job satisfaction of the new nurse practitioner graduate.
Goals
Our main goal is to prepare our residency graduates to serve as a resource within professional, academic, and social communities while providing evidence based care to our Veterans.
Serve Those Who Served Us
- Become competent and confident providers. Transition from entry-level novice to advanced beginner APRN, levels defined by Benner’s “Novice to Expert” theory (1984).
- One on one precepting focusing on primary care, with specialty rotations
- Dedicated didactic schedule
- Analyze, contribute, and apply knowledge of evidenced-based practice into everyday Veteran-centered care.
- Strengthen participant commitment to advanced practice nursing as a professional career choice especially in rural and underserved areas.
- Develop communication and inter-professional practice, while building confidence and knowledge to also practice independently
- Formulate individual career/professional development plans for yourself
- Complete White Belt Six Sigma training
Curriculum & Resident Experience
- Initial 4 month submersion into a Patient Aligned Care team with an expert preceptor
- While continuing to hone primary care skills within your assigned PACT begin rotating through our offered specialties
- Final phase of residency focuses on competencies, leadership and professional development
- 8 hours of each week will be dedicated to didactic. A variety of opportunities are utilized such as projects, lectures, journals as well as integration with other residency programs on campus that align with the advance practice nurse’s role
Benefits
- Monday thru Friday work schedule
- 11 paid holidays
- 13 paid sick days
- 13 vacation days
- Full insurance coverage
- Health
- Vision
- Dental
- Life
Salary of $ 82,000.00
Chillicothe VA Medical Center
The Chillicothe VA Medical Center is a Level 2 complexity facility that provides primary care services, acute and chronic mental health services and a wide range of geriatrics and long-term care services to the Veterans residing primarily in rural southeastern and south-central Ohio. The medical center serves as a mental health referral center for medical centers in VISN 10 and parts of West Virginia. Chillicothe is a 295-bed facility with 28 psychiatric beds, 162 community living center beds and 78 domiciliary beds. At the Chillicothe campus, primary care services are provided through eight Primary Care Teams. Our six Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) facilities offer a variety of services and are located up to 111 miles away from the main campus, serving Veterans throughout the Athens, Cambridge, Lancaster, Marietta, Portsmouth and Wilmington, Ohio areas.
The Chillicothe VAMC is an affiliated teaching hospital delivering a full range of patient care services and providing state-of-the-art technology, and medical education. Chillicothe has an OAA funded Psychology Internship and Optometry, Physician Assistant Mental Health, and PGY 1 and 2 Pharmacy Residency programs.
The Chillicothe VAMC has a long-standing strong relationship with the Ohio University School of Nursing and The Ohio State University College of Nursing. They have partnered with Chillicothe VAMC to identify preceptors for Nurse Practitioner students who are participating in their Nurse Practitioner Student Stipend Program.
The Chillicothe Area
Historical Chillicothe is located approximately 50 miles south of Ohio’s capital, Columbus, and is a direct drive on US-23. Chillicothe has a rich Native American History. In the 1800s the Erie Canal ran through downtown connecting Chillicothe to Lake Erie. Chillicothe’s downtown sits along the historical canal area and is comprised of many restaurants with outdoor dinning options, a variety of retail spaces, a historical theatre that is still in operation and a large well maintained city park.
Our VA campus is located on the former Camp Sherman Grounds that originally Served as a World War I training center, many of those historical buildings comprise our facility still. Today it is also home to a public golf course and the Chillicothe Paints, a baseball prospect league team.
For More Information
Kristin Bierhup MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Director
Chillicothe VA Medical Center
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Phone: 740-773-1141