Psychology Training Program

National Matching Service Program Codes

General Psychology 220411





Accreditation Status

Doctoral Internship at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.



Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



American Psychological Association

Commission on Accreditation

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

750 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979

How to Apply

Psychology internships positions are offered through the APPIC National Match.



Practicum students can have their Academic Department's director of clinical training contact either co-director listed below.



Program Directors

All inquiries should be addressed to:



Jenna Plumb-Sisson, Psy.D.

Training Co-Director of the Psychology Internship Program

17273 ST RT 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601

740-773-1141 ext. 17979

Jenna.Plumb-Sisson@va.gov





Stephen Owens, Ph.D., ABPP

Training Co-Director of the Psychology Internship Program

Athens VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic

88 North Plains Road

The Plains. OH 45780

740-773-1141 ext. 11514

Stephen.Owens@va.gov