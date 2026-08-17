Psychology Training Program

National Matching Service Program Codes

General Psychology 220411





Accreditation Status

Doctoral Internship at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.



Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:



American Psychological Association

Commission on Accreditation

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

750 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242

Phone:

How to Apply

Psychology internships positions are offered through the APPIC National Match.



Practicum students can have their Academic Department's director of clinical training contact either co-director listed below.



Program Directors

All inquiries should be addressed to:



Justine Baldwin, Psy.D.

Program Director

17273 ST RT 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601



justine.baldwin2@va.gov





Margaret R. DeHoff, Psy.D.

Program Director

17273 ST RT 104

Chillicothe, OH 45601



margaret.dehoff@va.gov