Psychology Training Program
The Department of Veterans Affairs, Chillicothe VA Medical Center offers two distinct levels of advanced clinical training in psychology - Psychology Practicum and Doctoral Internship.
Statement on Diversity
The Chillicothe VAMC Psychology Training program believes diversity among psychology staff and interns creates an environment that enhances and improves psychological service delivery, professional development, and the training experience as a whole. The training program, through its program development, application review and selection process, and training processes explicitly values and affirms the diverse backgrounds, identities, and expressions of all people. The training program embraces and affirms diversity in all of its expressions and encourages those from diverse backgrounds to consider our training program.
Psychology Practicum
Practicum placements are available for advance graduate students enrolled in American Psychological Association (APA) accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology. A VA affiliation agreement with your program is required. Clinical opportunities vary from year to year depending on supervisor availability.
Doctoral Internship
Three APA accredited, full-time doctoral psychology internships are offered through the APPIC National Match for doctoral students enrolled in APA or CPA accredited clinical or counseling psychology programs.
Psychology Intern Program Brochure 2022-2023
National Matching Service Program Codes
- General Psychology 220411
Accreditation Status
Doctoral Internship at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.
Questions related to the program's accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
American Psychological Association
Commission on Accreditation
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
750 First Street, NE Washington, DC 20002-4242
Phone: 202-336-5979
How to Apply
Psychology internships positions are offered through the APPIC National Match.
Practicum students can have their Academic Department's director of clinical training contact either co-director listed below.
Program Directors
All inquiries should be addressed to:
Jenna Plumb-Sisson, Psy.D.
Training Co-Director of the Psychology Internship Program
17273 ST RT 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-773-1141 ext. 17979
Jenna.Plumb-Sisson@va.gov
Stephen Owens, Ph.D., ABPP
Training Co-Director of the Psychology Internship Program
Athens VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
88 North Plains Road
The Plains. OH 45780
740-773-1141 ext. 11514
Stephen.Owens@va.gov