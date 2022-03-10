Social Work Training Program

Chillicothe VA Medical Center Social Work Training Program

The Social Work Internship program has a focus on the generalist scope of clinical practice that social work offers to the client population of Veterans and their families. The expectation is that Social Work Interns will emulate the core mission and values of the Department of Veteran Affairs and are expected to develop behavioral competency for culturally-sensitive delivery of services to all Veterans. The length of the program typically runs from the beginning of the academic year (Late August) to the end of the academic year (End of April)

How to Apply

To apply, please contact either of the Co-Directors of Training listed below. We will give further instructions on applications. We accept applicants from any of the school with which we have academic affiliations. We typically have two stipend positions available for students who score highest during our interview process. We also take without compensation students. We only accept Masters level students

Program Directors

Jeenee Morrison, LISW-S

Social Work Supervisor

Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 15855

Jeenee.Morrison@va.gov



Angela Banks-Mason, LISW-S, BCD

Women's Health Social Worker

Phone: 740-773-1141 ext. 16310

Angela.Banks-Mason@va.gov