Without Compensation Appointment

It is VHA policy that medical facilities will achieve a mandatory COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccination(VA Form 10-9050- Influenza Vaccine) program by requiring all trainees to receive COVID-19 and annual seasonal influenza vaccination or obtain an exemption for medical or religious reasons(VA Form 10-230 for COVID vaccination). Compliance with this directive is a condition of training at VA. Trainees in violation of this directive may face disciplinary action up to and including removal from federal service.

For Without Compensation trainee rotations, the rotation and dates must first be confirmed by the Chillicothe VAMC clinical or administrative service. Academic Affairs will contact the trainee with onboarding requirements and timeline. All steps must be completed within the designated time frame prior to the rotation start date. Please see above for links to forms, mandatory training, and other required information.

Please click on the documents link above. Please complete and sign electronically the 306, 10-2850D, and consent for drug testing forms (see links above)

The VA cares about keeping your Personally Identifiable Information (PII) secure.

Email your forms to me. Here’s how…

1. From your personal email account, prepare an email to be sent to

VHACLLWOCSTUDENTAPPOINTMENT@va.gov

2. In the body of the email, request an encrypted message.

3. Put your name in the Subject Line.

4. Without the forms attached, send the email.

5. We will reply to your email with an encrypted message.

6. Access the message, attach your forms, and send the reply.

It's simple and secure.

Please submit the Checklist for Health Professions Trainees with the required documents to your school’s program director

Complete fingerprints for a background check in Human Resources at the Chillicothe VAMC, Chillicothe, OH. Fingerprinting may be done at another VA closer to you than Chillicothe VAMC. Please contact the facility to arrange. Please be sure Chillicothe VMAC's SOI and SON numbers are on your fingerprint form (see above). Please notify the WOC email group the date and location of your fingerprinting. Please click on fingerprint instructions link above for instructions and forms. Fingerprints must be done at least six (6) weeks prior to clinical start date. Please bring two forms of identification (see above). Please contact HR to arrange fingerprinting at 740-773-1141 ext. 17555

Complete online training titled “VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees”. This requires you to create a new account on the VA Talent Management System (TMS). Complete the training and email the Certificate of Completion to the WOC email group. Please click on the TMS link above or the Mandatory Education button on the left under Education and Affiliations to access TMS training

to access TMS training Please check with CVAMC program point of contact 2 weeks prior to start date to ensure all paperwork has been completed

If all requirements are not completed prior to rotation start date, the rotation will be cancelled or rescheduled. There are no exceptions to this process.

You will need to return location/date of fingerprints, application, and TMS certificate. No images, only attachments please. Send these files to WOC email group.

