VA Cincinnati health care

At VA Cincinnati Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213
Main phone: 513-861-3100
Mental health care: 513-475-6325
Manage your health online

In the spotlight at VA Cincinnati health care

Stories

Dr. Kate Chard, Groundbreaking Research with Academic Affiliate

Congratulations to Dr. Chard for her work with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine related to Posttraumatic Stress Disoder (PTSD) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).

Kate Chard
Events

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood Wellness Center

When
Wednesday, Mar 1, 2023
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

