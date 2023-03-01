VA Cincinnati health care
At VA Cincinnati Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
In the spotlight at VA Cincinnati health care
Stories
Dr. Kate Chard, Groundbreaking Research with Academic Affiliate
Congratulations to Dr. Chard for her work with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine related to Posttraumatic Stress Disoder (PTSD) and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).
Events
Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood Wellness Center
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET