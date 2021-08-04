About VA Cincinnati Healthcare System

The VA Cincinnati Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 12 locations serving a 15-county area in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. Facilities include 2 hospitals: Cincinnati VA Medical Center and Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas. We have 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Cincinnati, Georgetown, Hamilton, Norwood, and Clermont County, Ohio; Bellevue and Florence, Kentucky; and Greendale, Indiana. We also have a mobile care unit for Veterans who can't easily visit one of our medical centers or clinics. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Cincinnati health services page.

We have residential care programs for Veterans who need assistance with mental health, substance abuse, homelessness or the risk of becoming homeless, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). We also have intensive programs for Veterans who need care such as partial hospitalization, occupational therapy, recreational therapy, and group therapy.

The VA Cincinnati Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Research and development

At Cincinnati VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

We currently operate over 200 research projects. Major areas of research include:

Biomedical research

Health services research

Clinical and cooperative studies

Infectious disease

Autoimmune disorders and rheumatology

Cardiology

PTSD

Diabetes

Pulmonary diseases

Hematology and oncology

Kidney disease

Neurology and eye diseases

Urology

Schizophrenia and other psychiatric disorders

We formed our non-profit research foundation, the CERV Foundation, in 1991 to improve health care for Veterans by securing non-VA funds and other resources for VA-approved research and education projects.

Teaching and learning

Cincinnati VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary academic affiliation is with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. We have more than 85 academic affiliations in health care fields such as dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, social work, and psychology.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Cincinnati VA Healthcare System works with other VISN-10 facilities and community partners to educate Veterans, increase facility safety, and perform life-saving interventions.

We serve more than 42,100 Veterans in the Tri-State area.

In 2017, we recorded 6,558 admissions and completed 583,495 outpatient visits.

Cincinnati VA Medical Center was one of six applicants in the nation to be awarded a Homeless-PACT expansion grant to assist Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Cincinnati VA health care received more than $5 million in 2017 for medical research. Areas of research included dementia, infectious disease, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), lung care, cancer, endocrinology, and clinical drug trials.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

National Committee for Quality Assurance

Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons

American College of Radiology

Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association

Accreditation Council on Optometric Education

Human Rights Foundation Health Equality Index Added

American Association of Cardiovascular Certification

Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Program

Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Post-professional Residency in Geriatric Physical Therapy Program

Certified Pulmonary Rehabilitation

The VA Cincinnati Healthcare System received the following awards:

Excellence in Clinical Care Delivery Award, 2015

Federal Service Excellence Award, 2014

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Newsletters

