Mission and vision

Our mission

“To fulfill President Lincoln's promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Our vision

VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.



This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.



It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Who we serve

We provide you with health care services at 11 locations in Greater Cincinnati. Facilities include our hospitals in Clifton and Ft Thomas, and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Bellevue, Clermont, Dearborn, Florence, Georgetown, Hamilton, Highland Ave, Norwood, and Vine Street.