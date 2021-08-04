Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Cincinnati health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Cincinnati health care.

Mailing addresses

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213

Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas

1000 South Fort Thomas Avenue

Fort Thomas, KY 41075-2305

Main phone numbers

Cincinnati VA Medical Center Local: 513-861-3100 Toll-free: Coming soon!

Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas Local: 859-572-6202 Toll-free: Coming soon!



To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711