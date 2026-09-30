Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Cincinnati Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Enroll for care at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help! The best way to get enrolled is by calling us directly at
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Cincinnati health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Cincinnati health care.
Mailing addresses
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213
Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas
1000 South Fort Thomas Avenue
Fort Thomas, KY 41075-2305
Main phone numbers
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center
- Local: 513-861-3100
- Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas
- Local: 859-572-6202
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
A – F
Acupuncture
Basement of CLC / Suite 0112A
Admitting
1st Floor
Adult Day Health Care Program Office
4th Floor
Agent Cashier
1st Floor
Agent Orange Clinic (Comp & Pen)
1st Floor
Alcohol Treatment Unit (IP)
8-South
Allergy
2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic
American Legion
1st Floor - VSO Suite B148a
Anesthesiology Service
3rd Floor
Anticoagulation Service (Cincinnati Program and all other Patients)
Fort Thomas
Appointment Line
Basement
Army Wounded Warrior Program
OEF/ OIF Clinic
Audiology
Basement / Suite C 014
Bellevue CBOC
Kentucky
Benefits Counselor
1st Floor - VSO Suite B149
Billing (for non-VA care)
National Call Center
1-
Billing (for VA services)
1st Floor
Billing (Toll Free)
1st Floor
1-
Blood Draw Lab
2nd Floor
Brace Shop (Orthotic)
3rd Floor
Cafeteria
1st Floor
Canteen Store
1st Floor
Cardiac Rehabilitation
Basement of CLC / Suite 0103
Cardiology Section
6th Floor
Caregiver Support Hotline
National
1-
Caregiver Support Program
Cashier
1st Floor
Champ VA/ Tricare
A348
Chaplain Service
1st Floor
Chiropractic Care Clinic
1st Floor SCI clinic / Suite B119
Chiropractic Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas
Clermont County CBOC
Clermont
Cleveland Regional Office
1-
Clinical Informatics
1st Floor
Community Care
Fort Thomas Dom
Community Living Center: Eagle Point
Cincy facility
Community Outreach Division
909 Vine Street
Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)
FTD
Compensation & Pension (Audio)
1st Floor SCI Clinic / Suite B119
Compensation & Pension (C&P)
Basement
Credentialing
1st Floor
CT Scan
2nd Floor
DAV / Disabled American Veterans
1st Floor - VSO Suite B147
Dearborn CBOC
Dearborn
Decedent Affairs (Details)
1st Floor
Dental Clinic
8th Floor
Dermatology Clinic
2nd Floor - Med/Surg Clinics
Dialysis
1st floor North
Domiciliary
FTD
ECHO Lab
2nd Floor
Education Office
3rd Floor
EEO
9th Floor
EKG
2nd Floor
Eligibility
1st Floor
Emergency Hotline
1st Floor - Police Service
Emergency Room
1st Floor
Endocrinology
4th Floor
Endoscopy (Gastric)
ENT (Ears, Nose & Throat)
Basement - ENT/Audio/Speech Suite
Escort Service
1st Floor
Eye Clinic
Highland Avenue
Family Services Program
7th Floor
Finger Printing
PIV Office / Basement
Fisher House
Outside, Back Lot
Florence CBOC
Florence
FOIA - Freedom of Information Act
Basement - A047F
G – M
Gastric Lab (GI Lab)
3rd Floor
Georgetown CBOC
Georgetown
Gynecology
1st Floor
Hamilton CBOC
Hamilton
Healthy U
Norwood
Hematology/Oncology Office
2nd Floor
Hepatitis C Clinic
4th Floor
Home Based Primary Care (Bellevue)
Bellevue CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Clermont)
Clermont CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Dearborn)
Dearborn CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Florence)
Florence CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Georgetown)
Georgetown CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Hamilton)
Hamilton CBOC
Home Based Primary Care (Norwood)
Norwood OPC
Home Health Care
Ft. Thomas Dom
Home Oxygen
5th Floor / A542
Hospice
Hospitalist Office
2nd Floor / A216A
HPACT (Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team)
909 Vine Street
ID Badges for Patients
1st Floor
Infectious Disease
4th Floor South
Interventional Radiology
2nd Floor
IPVAP / Intimate Violence Assistance Program
9th floor / A903B
Kitchen/ Nutrition Food Service
Basement
Learning Exchange Center
3rd Floor
LGBTQA+ Program
7th floor
Library (Medical & Patient Family Health)
Basement
Mail Room
Basement
Marine Corps League
1st Floor - VSO Suite B150b
Matter of Balance
7 South/ Norwood
Medical Service Admin Office
5th Floor
Methadone Clinic (Opiate Substitution Program )
7th Floor East
MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit)
2nd Floor
Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Program
7th Floor
Million Veteran Program
4th Floor
MOVE Weight management Program
My HealthEVet
1st Floor
N – Z
New Patient Access Line
Nicotine Dependence Clinic
7th Floor
Norwood Outpatient PT, Chiro, Wellness Clinic
Norwood
Norwood VA Clinic
Norwood
Nursing Service
3rd Floor
Nutrition Clinic
PC, Kiosk, 4S
OB/GYN (Women's Health)
1st Floor
Occupational Therapy - Outpatient
Basement of CLC / Suite 0103
Occupational Therapy- CLC - Inpatient Only
Basement of CLC / Cincinnati
Occupational Therapy- Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas
OEF/OIF Clinic
OEF/OIF Trailer
Office of General Council
Bldg 3, 2nd Flr
Oncology/Hematology Office
2nd Floor
Opiate Substitution Program OSP
7th Floor East
Opioid Management Clinic
7th Floor East
Optical Shop/ Eye Glasses
Highland Bldg
Orthopedics Section
2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic
Orthotics
3rd Floor
Outpatient Check-in desk: 4th floor
4th floor
Outpatient Mental Health Clinic
7th Floor South
Outpatient Surgery (PACU) check-in
3rd Floor
Outpatient Surgery (PACU) Nursing
3rd floor
Pace Maker Clinic
6th floor
PACU check-in
3rd Floor
Pain Management
5th Floor / Suite A575
Palliative Care
4th Floor
Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)
1st Floor
Patient Advocate Office
Patient Business Services (PBS)
3rd Floor
Patient Transport Office
1st Floor
Pharmacy Call Center (All Patient Calls)
Pharmacy-Refill
Physical Med & Rehab Clinics (PM&R)
1st Floor SCI / Suite B142
Physical Therapy Section
CLC Basement / Suite 0112A
Physical Therapy-Clermont
Clermont CBOC
Physical Therapy-Ft Thomas
FTD/Basement
Physical Therapy-Norwood
Norwood
PICC/IV Therapy
Plastic Surgery Section
5th Floor
Podiatry
2nd Floor - MEDSurg Clinics
Poison Control
Police & Security Secretary
Basement
Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury
1st Floor
Pre-Admission Testing
1st Floor
Primary Care - Mental Health Integration
8th Floor
Primary Care Suite
2nd Floor
Primary Care Team 1
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 2
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 3
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 4
Primary Care Team 5
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 6
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 7
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 8
8th Floor
Primary Care Team 9
8th Floor
Primary Care Team11
8th Floor
Primary Care Team12
8th Floor
Prosthetic & Sensory Aids
3rd Floor
Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC)
1st Floor
PTSD Program (TRC- Trauma Recovery Center)
Fort Thomas Division
Public Affairs
1st Floor
Quality Assurance (QA)
1st Floor
Radiation Therapy
4th Floor
Radiology Reading Rm
2nd Floor
Radiology Scheduling
2nd Floor
Radiology/Files Report (Release of Information)
Basement
Record Officer
Basement
Recreation Service-Cincinnati
7E
Recreation Therapy / Fort Thomas
FTD / Basement
Red Vest Ambassadors
Welcome Desk
Referral Coordination Team (RCT)
Regional Office - Ohio
Cleveland, Oh
1-
Release of Information
Basement
Residential Treatment Program (SARRTP)
8th Floor South
Respiratory Therapy
5th Floor
Rheumatology/Arthritis
2nd Floor - MedSurg Clinic
Same Day Surgery
3rd Floor
Scheduling
C002B (Basement)
Sleep Clinic
9th Floor (Clinic) / 9th Floor (Sleep Study)
Smoking Cessation Clinic
7th Floor
Social Work Service
1st Floor
Speech
Basement -ENT/Audiology Suite
Speech Language Pathology
Basement -ENT/Audiology Suite
Spinal Cord Injury Clinic
1st Floor SCI / Suite B119
Substance Abuse/Posttraumatic Stress (SA/PTSD) Program
7th floor, East
Substance Dependence Program (SUDEP)
8th Floor North
Suicide Prevention
9th Floor
Surgical Clinic (General Surgery)
5th Floor
Surgical Pathology
2nd floor
Surgical Service Administration
3rd Floor
Tele-Derm
A221
TeleHealth
Tele-ICU
9th Floor
Tele-Retinal - Eye Clinic
2nd Floor Primary Care Suite
Tobacco Treatment Center
7th Floor
Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)
1st Floor, B162
Travel Office- Patient
1st Floor
Traveling Veterans Program
A045
Treatment Recovery and Activity Center (TRAC)
1st Floor
Urgent Care
1st Floor
Urology Section
2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic
Vet Center (Cincinnati)
Veteran Service Officers
1st floor
Veterans Benefits Counselor
1st Floor
Veterans Justice Outreach
Ft. Thomas Domiciliary
Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)
1st Floor
VFW / Veterans of Foreign Wars
1st Floor - VSO Suite B148
Vocational Rehabilitation Program (CWT & Support Employment)
Ft. Thomas
Voluntary Service
1st Floor
Volunteer Desk
1st Floor
Wellness- Strength for Life
7 South/ Norwood
Woman's Clinic
1st Floor
Wound Care Clinic
5th Floor
Yoga
7 South/ Norwood
Veterans Service Officers
American Legion
Jeff Delaney
Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Tom Kirstein and Lisa Wilson
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
Roger Giblin
Veterans Benefits Offices (VBA)
Justin Maloney
Jason Conger
Marine Corps League (MCL)
David Owsley
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Lucas Meyer
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Cincinnati Healthcare System.
Phone:
Email: VHACINPAO@VA.GOV
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:00am – 2:30pm
Phone:
Email: VHACINFOIAMAIL@va.gov
Fax:
Mail: Cincinnati VA Medical Center
FOIA Office – 136B
3200 Vine St.
Cincinnati, OH 45220
Requesting records maintained by VA Cincinnati health care
Contact Information/Hours: (Pending the start date of a new FOIA Officer)
Email:
Fax:
Mail:
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Release of Information / Medical Records
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220
For questions about your request to VA Cincinnati health care
Phone: 513-861-3100, ext. 204371
Additional FOIA request information
- See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
QR Code Webpage for Police/First Responders
VA Emergency Services
The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system.
To contact the VJO program please click here.
Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC):
Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Cincinnati VA Emergency Room: Direct Line
Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.
Cincinnati VA Police:
emergency -
non-emergency -
Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).
Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center
Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and Press 1, or text to 838255
Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends. Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.
OHIO - Emergency & Homeless Resources by County
Butler County
COMMUNITY RESOURCES:
Hamilton VA Community Based Outpatient Center: 1750 S. Erie Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011.
Main Phone:
Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4:30pm
Middletown VA Community Based Outpatient Center: 4337 North Union Road, Middletown, OH 45005
Main Phone:
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm
Mobile Crisis Line for Butler County: 1-
Butler Behavioral Health: 1502 University Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011. Phone:
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm
Community Behavioral Health: 820 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011. Phone:
Butler Behavioral Health Mobile Response Stabilization Services:
Butler County Veteran’s Service Commission: Phone:
Atrium Medical Center: One Medical Center Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit Phone:
Bethesda Butler Hospital: 3075 Hamilton-Mason Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011. Emergency Services:
Kettering Health Hospital Hamilton (Fort Hamilton Hospital): 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Emergency Services:
Kettering Health Hospital Middletown: 6147 West OH-122, Middletown, OH 45005. Emergency Room:
Mercy Fairfield Hospital: 3000 Mack Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Emergency Services:
McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital: 110 N. Poplar St. Oxford, OH 45056. Phone:
West Chester Hospital – UC Health: 7700 University Drive, West Chester, OH 45069. Emergency Services:
The Christ Hospital Liberty Township: 6939 Cox Road, Liberty Township, OH 45069. Main Phone:
HOMELESS SERVICES:
Emergency Shelters – Butler County:
Haven House: 550 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Phone:
Serve City: 622 East Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011. Phone:
Hope House Mission: 1001 Grove Street, Middletown OH 45044. Phone:
YWCA Hamilton (Shelter for Women, Must have Mental Health Diagnosis): 1570 Grand Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011, Phone:
Family Resource Center: 5445 College Corner Pike, Building 2, Oxford, OH 45056. Phone:
Brown County
VA Emergency Resources
The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system.
To contact the VJO program please click here.
Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC): 513-276-0975
Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Cincinnati VA Emergency Room: Direct Line 513-487-7070
Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.
Cincinnati VA Police:
emergency - 513-475-6591 or 513-861-3100 ext. 204333
non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173
Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).
Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center
Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and Press 1, or text to 838255
Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends. Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.
Crisis Response Resources
*Help is available 24/7 through the Clermont and Brown County Crisis Hotline and Mobile Crisis at (513) 528-SAVE (7283).
The Hotline is staffed by trained and licensed mental health providers who can assist with connection to needed services.
Homeless Services
Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.
Clermont County
VA Emergency Resources
The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system.
To contact the VJO program please click here.
Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC): 513-276-0975
Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Cincinnati VA Emergency Room: Direct Line 513-487-7070
Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.
Cincinnati VA Police:
emergency - 513-475-6591 or 513-861-3100 ext. 204333
non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173
Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).
Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center
Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and Press 1, or text to 838255
Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends. Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.
Crisis Response Resources
Help is available 24/7 through the Clermont and Brown County Crisis Hotline and Mobile Crisis at (513) 528-SAVE (7283).
The Hotline is staffed by trained and licensed mental health providers who can assist with connection to needed services.
Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health
Each day, we connect with people who are struggling to be well, both in mind and body. We work with them in our multiple office locations and residential facilities, as well as in the community—whether that be on street corners, in workplaces, or in their homes.
Homeless Services
Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.
Clermont County Community Services
This agency oversees many of our assistance programs as well as our local shelter.
James Sauls Homeless Shelter - 513.732.6464 2403 Old State Route 32; Batavia, OH 45103
Website: http://www.cccsi.org/shelter.html
• Shelter for Individuals and Families; Operated by Clermont County Community Services
• Three meals and laundry service provided free of charge
• Once a person enters the shelter, they must adhere to standards including a curfew, no drugs or alcohol, and must obtain employment within one week or show social security benefits are available
• Case Management services are provided to assist clients with goals and obtaining housing Financial Assistance is available for rent and security deposits for persons exiting the shelter
• LOS is 60 da
Hamilton County
Community Services
UC Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES):
3200 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229
Provides 24/7 care to patients in crisis with psychiatric emergencies in a dedicated psychiatric emergency room.
UC Mobile Crisis: Direct Line
Mobile Crisis staffed from 8:30 a.m.-midnight; calls after midnight roll to the Mental Health Access Point (MHAP) line and communicated to Mobile Crisis staff the next day.
Mental Health Access Point Crisis Stabilization Center (CSC):
Medically monitored facility that provides an alternative or a step-down to psychiatric hospitalization for those with moderate to high risk acute active psychiatric conditions. Provides 24/7 services.
Talbert House Crisis Hotline: (24/7)
Recovery Health Access Center:
Homeless Services
Cincinnati VA Community Outreach Division (COD):
909 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45202
Provides resources for emergency, transitional, and long-term housing assistance; medical services for non-emergent health issues available on-site. Open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Emergency Shelters:
Ohio:
David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men:
(Formerly known as the Drop Inn Center; Veterans Dorm on-site).
411 Gest Street; Cincinnati, OH. 45203
Women's Shelter
Eshter Marie Hatton Center for Women
2499 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Ensures homeless
Kentucky:
Fair Haven Rescue Mission:
Shelter for Homeless men 19 years or older; must have a picture ID
260 Pike Street, Covington, KY. 41012 (M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Welcome House:
Homeless shelter housing up to 10 Veterans
205 W. Pike Street, Covington, KY. 41011
Office M-F 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Walk-in hrs. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.
Warren County
VA Emergency Resources
The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system.
To contact the VJO program please click here.
Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC): 513-276-0975
Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m.
Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.
Cincinnati VA Emergency Room: Direct Line 513-487-7070
Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year. All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.
Cincinnati VA Police:
emergency - 513-475-6591 or 513-861-3100 ext. 204333
non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173
Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).
Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center
Veterans Crisis Line: 988 and Press 1, or text to 838255
Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends. Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.
Community Crisis Resources
Warren County Crisis Hotline
Trained crisis counselors available 24/7. Mental Health response team as an alternative to calling 9-1-1.
Abuse & Rape Crisis Shelter
Immediate response, shelter, counseling, and care to domestic abuse victims.
Crisis Text Line “4HOPE” to 741 741 www.crisistextline.org
No cost (standard text rates apply) 24/7 crisis counselors provided anywhere in the U.S.
Warren County Developmental Disabilities Crisis Line
Homeless Services
Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.
Interfaith Hospitality Network of Warren County – Family Shelter 203 E. Warren Street., Lebanon OH 45036
South Lebanon-
Warren County Emergency Shelter, “Bernie’s Place” 204 Mary Ellen Street, S. Lebanon OH 45065
Kentucky - Emergency & Homeless Resources (for Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton, & Bracken)
Northern Kentucky Emergency & Homeless Resources
Northern Kentucky Resources
Behavioral Health:
St. Elizabeth Emergency Rooms:
Provides 24/7 care to patients in crisis with psychiatric emergencies in 5 locations across Northern Kentucky:
Covington Location: 1500 James Simpson, Jr. Way
Covington, KY. 41011
Edgewood Location: 1 Medical Village Dr.
Edgewood, KY. 41017
Florence Location: 4900 Houston Rd.
Florence, KY. 41042
Ft. Thomas Location: 85 N. Grand Ave.
Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075
Grant Co. Location: 238 Barnes Rd.
Williamstown, KY. 41097
SUN Behavioral Health: Direct Line 513-584-5098
Kenton Co. Quick Response Team (QRT):
Michael Richman, Kenton Co. QRT Officer:
Or call Kenton Co. Dispatch:
Life Learning Center, 20 West 18th St., Covington, KY. 41011
The Quick Response Team follows up with people who have recently overdosed as well as those who have been identified as possibly needing assistance with substance abuse issues.
Police Social Workers:
Kelly Pompilio, Alexandria Police Department:
Chelsea Chorley, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:
Jared Owens, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:
Megan Green, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:
Laurie Wilson, Campbell County Police Department:
Rebecca Williams, Campbell County Police Department:
Maryann Moore: Erlanger Police Department
Angie Weinel: Highland Heights Police Department
Taylor Graham: Independence Police Department
Homeless Resources:
Emergency Shelters:
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky:
General Inquiries: 859-291-4555
ESNKY provides year-round, low-barrier shelter and services to adults experiencing homelessness
436 West 13th St., Covington, KY. 41011
Welcome House of Northern Kentucky:
Welcome House can shelter up to 10 Veterans experiencing homelessness.
1132 Greenup St., Covington, Ky. 41011
Fairhaven Rescue Mission:
Non-profit ministry and men’s homeless shelter. Offers overnight shelter and showers for men only.
260 Pike St., Covington, KY. 41011
Family Promise of Northern Kentucky:
Provides a shelter program for up to four homeless men and/or women with children including transportation, meals, and overnight shelter in local churches with intense case management services at our Day Center in Newport
Cincinnati VA Homeless Resources:
Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Community Outreach Division:
Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Domiciliary:
1000 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075
Indiana - Emergency & Homeless Resources (for Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, & Ohio)
Indiana Emergency & Homeless Resources
Indiana Resources
Community Services
Choices Emergency Response Team (CERT) 1-
and youth. Can help link to recovery services and other needs. Serving Southeastern Indiana.
Safe Passage
advocacy. Serving Southeastern Indiana. Local domestic violence intervention and prevention services.
Domestic violence call:
Sexual Assault call: 812-932-SAFE (7233)
INcompass Healthcare Crisis Care 24-hour access:
Homeless Services
Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline 513-381-SAFE (7233)-assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.
Batesville Ministerial Assistance Program
Emergency Shelters
Heart House Homeless Shelter
The following PDF provides a comprehensive list of resources for homeless and low-income individuals.