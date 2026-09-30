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Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Cincinnati Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Enroll for care at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center 

Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help! The best way to get enrolled is by calling us directly at or by email at, VHACINEligibility@va.gov 

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Cincinnati health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Cincinnati health care.

Mailing addresses

Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213

Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas
1000 South Fort Thomas Avenue
Fort Thomas, KY 41075-2305

Main phone numbers

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

A – F

Acupuncture

Basement of CLC / Suite 0112A

 

Admitting

1st Floor

 

Adult Day Health Care Program Office

4th Floor

 

Agent Cashier

1st Floor

 

Agent Orange Clinic (Comp & Pen)

1st Floor

 

Alcohol Treatment Unit (IP)

8-South

 

Allergy

2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic

 

American Legion

1st Floor - VSO Suite B148a

 

Anesthesiology Service

3rd Floor

 

Anticoagulation Service (Cincinnati Program and all other Patients)

Fort Thomas

/ 316245

 

Appointment Line

Basement

 

Army Wounded Warrior Program

OEF/ OIF Clinic

 

Audiology

Basement / Suite C 014

 

Bellevue CBOC

Kentucky

 

 

Benefits Counselor

1st Floor - VSO Suite B149

/ 206335

 

Billing (for non-VA care)

National Call Center

1-

 

Billing (for VA services)

1st Floor

 

Billing (Toll Free)

1st Floor

1-

 

Blood Draw Lab

2nd Floor

 

Brace Shop (Orthotic)

3rd Floor

 

Cafeteria

1st Floor

 

Canteen Store

1st Floor

 

Cardiac Rehabilitation

Basement of CLC / Suite 0103

 

Cardiology Section

6th Floor

 

Caregiver Support Hotline

National

1-

 

Caregiver Support Program

 

Cashier

1st Floor

 

Champ VA/ Tricare

A348

 

Chaplain Service

1st Floor

 

Chiropractic Care Clinic

1st Floor SCI clinic / Suite B119

 

Chiropractic Fort Thomas

Fort Thomas

 

Clermont County CBOC

Clermont

 

 

Cleveland Regional Office

1-

 

Clinical Informatics

1st Floor

/ 206049

 

Community Care

Fort Thomas Dom

 

Community Living Center: Eagle Point

Cincy facility

 

Community Outreach Division

909 Vine Street

 

Compensated Work Therapy (CWT)

FTD

 

Compensation & Pension (Audio)

1st Floor SCI Clinic / Suite B119

 

Compensation & Pension (C&P)

Basement

 

Credentialing

1st Floor

 

CT Scan

2nd Floor

 

DAV / Disabled American Veterans

1st Floor - VSO Suite B147

 

Dearborn CBOC

Dearborn

 

Decedent Affairs (Details)

1st Floor

 

Dental Clinic

8th Floor

 

Dermatology Clinic

2nd Floor - Med/Surg Clinics

 

Dialysis

1st floor North

 

Domiciliary

FTD

 

 

ECHO Lab

2nd Floor

 

Education Office

3rd Floor

 

EEO

9th Floor

 

EKG

2nd Floor

 

Eligibility

1st Floor

 

Emergency Hotline

1st Floor - Police Service

 

Emergency Room

1st Floor

/ 204171 / 204172

 

Endocrinology

4th Floor

 

Endoscopy (Gastric)

 

ENT (Ears, Nose & Throat)

Basement - ENT/Audio/Speech Suite

/ 205072

 

Escort Service

1st Floor

 

Eye Clinic

Highland Avenue

 

 

Family Services Program

7th Floor

 

Finger Printing

PIV Office / Basement

/ 204300

 

Fisher House

Outside, Back Lot

 

Florence CBOC

Florence

 

 

FOIA - Freedom of Information Act

Basement - A047F

G – M


Gastric Lab (GI Lab)

3rd Floor

 

Georgetown CBOC

Georgetown

 

Gynecology

1st Floor

 

Hamilton CBOC

Hamilton

 

 

Healthy U

Norwood

 

Hematology/Oncology Office

2nd Floor

 

Hepatitis C Clinic

4th Floor

 

Home Based Primary Care (Bellevue)

Bellevue CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Clermont)

Clermont CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Dearborn)

Dearborn CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Florence)

Florence CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Georgetown)

Georgetown CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Hamilton)

Hamilton CBOC

 

Home Based Primary Care (Norwood)

Norwood OPC

 

Home Health Care

Ft. Thomas Dom

 

Home Oxygen

5th Floor / A542

/ 205228

 

Hospice

 

Hospitalist Office

2nd Floor / A216A

/ 204071

 

HPACT (Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team)

909 Vine Street

opt 1

 

ID Badges for Patients

1st Floor

 

Infectious Disease

4th Floor South

 

Interventional Radiology

2nd Floor

 

IPVAP / Intimate Violence Assistance Program

9th floor / A903B

 

Kitchen/ Nutrition Food Service

Basement

/ 204304

 

Learning Exchange Center

3rd Floor

 

LGBTQA+ Program

7th floor

 

Library (Medical & Patient Family Health)

Basement

 

Mail Room

Basement

 

Marine Corps League

1st Floor - VSO Suite B150b

 

Matter of Balance

7 South/ Norwood

 

Medical Service Admin Office

5th Floor

 

Methadone Clinic (Opiate Substitution Program )

7th Floor East

/ 206402

 

MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit)

2nd Floor

 

Military Sexual Trauma (MST) Program

7th Floor

 

Million Veteran Program

4th Floor

 

MOVE Weight management Program

 

My HealthEVet

1st Floor

N – Z

New Patient Access Line

-487-6006

 

Nicotine Dependence Clinic

7th Floor

 

Norwood Outpatient PT, Chiro, Wellness Clinic

Norwood

 

Norwood VA Clinic

Norwood

 

Nursing Service

3rd Floor

 

Nutrition Clinic

PC, Kiosk, 4S

 

OB/GYN (Women's Health)

1st Floor

 

Occupational Therapy - Outpatient

Basement of CLC / Suite 0103

/206401

 

Occupational Therapy- CLC - Inpatient Only

Basement of CLC / Cincinnati

 

Occupational Therapy- Fort Thomas

Fort Thomas

 

OEF/OIF Clinic

OEF/OIF Trailer

/ 205063 / 205730

 

Office of General Council

Bldg 3, 2nd Flr

 

Oncology/Hematology Office

2nd Floor

 

Opiate Substitution Program OSP

7th Floor East

 

Opioid Management Clinic

7th Floor East

 

Optical Shop/ Eye Glasses

Highland Bldg

 

Orthopedics Section

2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic

 

Orthotics

3rd Floor

 

Outpatient Check-in desk: 4th floor

4th floor

 

Outpatient Mental Health Clinic

7th Floor South

 

Outpatient Surgery (PACU) check-in

3rd Floor

 

Outpatient Surgery (PACU) Nursing

3rd floor

 

Pace Maker Clinic

6th floor

 

PACU check-in

3rd Floor

 

Pain Management

5th Floor / Suite A575

/ 204597

 

Palliative Care

4th Floor

 

Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA)

1st Floor

 

Patient Advocate Office

 

Patient Business Services (PBS)

3rd Floor

 

Patient Transport Office

1st Floor

 

Pharmacy Call Center (All Patient Calls)

 

Pharmacy-Refill

 

Physical Med & Rehab Clinics (PM&R)

1st Floor SCI / Suite B142

 

Physical Therapy Section

CLC Basement / Suite 0112A

 

Physical Therapy-Clermont

Clermont CBOC

 

Physical Therapy-Ft Thomas

FTD/Basement

 

Physical Therapy-Norwood

Norwood

 

PICC/IV Therapy

 

Plastic Surgery Section

5th Floor

 

Podiatry

2nd Floor - MEDSurg Clinics

 

Poison Control

 

Police & Security Secretary

Basement

 

Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury

1st Floor

 

Pre-Admission Testing

1st Floor

 

Primary Care - Mental Health Integration

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Suite

2nd Floor

 

Primary Care Team 1

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 2

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 3

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 4

 

Primary Care Team 5

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 6

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 7

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 8

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team 9

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team11

8th Floor

 

Primary Care Team12

8th Floor

 

Prosthetic & Sensory Aids

3rd Floor

 

Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC)

1st Floor

 

PTSD Program (TRC- Trauma Recovery Center)

Fort Thomas Division

 

Public Affairs

1st Floor

 

Quality Assurance (QA)

1st Floor

 

Radiation Therapy

4th Floor

 

Radiology Reading Rm

2nd Floor

 

Radiology Scheduling

2nd Floor

 

Radiology/Files Report (Release of Information)

Basement

 

Record Officer

Basement

 

Recreation Service-Cincinnati

7E

/ 204154

 

Recreation Therapy / Fort Thomas

FTD / Basement

 

Red Vest Ambassadors

Welcome Desk

 

Referral Coordination Team (RCT)

 

Regional Office - Ohio

Cleveland, Oh

1- 

 

Release of Information

Basement

 

Residential Treatment Program (SARRTP)

8th Floor South

 

Respiratory Therapy

5th Floor

 

Rheumatology/Arthritis

2nd Floor - MedSurg Clinic

 

Same Day Surgery

3rd Floor

/ 206486

 

Scheduling

C002B (Basement)

 

Sleep Clinic

9th Floor (Clinic) / 9th Floor (Sleep Study)

 

Smoking Cessation Clinic

7th Floor

/ 204862

 

Social Work Service

1st Floor

 

Speech

Basement -ENT/Audiology Suite

 

Speech Language Pathology

Basement -ENT/Audiology Suite

 

Spinal Cord Injury Clinic

1st Floor SCI / Suite B119

 

Substance Abuse/Posttraumatic Stress (SA/PTSD) Program

7th floor, East

 

Substance Dependence Program (SUDEP)

8th Floor North

 

Suicide Prevention

9th Floor

 

Surgical Clinic (General Surgery)

5th Floor

 

Surgical Pathology

2nd floor

 

Surgical Service Administration

3rd Floor

 

Tele-Derm

A221

 

TeleHealth

/ 204490

 

Tele-ICU

9th Floor

 

Tele-Retinal - Eye Clinic

2nd Floor Primary Care Suite

 

Tobacco Treatment Center

7th Floor

/ 204862

 

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

1st Floor, B162

 

Travel Office- Patient

1st Floor

 

Traveling Veterans Program

A045

 

Treatment Recovery and Activity Center (TRAC)

1st Floor

 

Urgent Care

1st Floor

/ 206592

 

Urology Section

2nd Floor Med/Surg Clinic

 

Vet Center (Cincinnati)

/ 263500

 

Veteran Service Officers

1st floor

 

Veterans Benefits Counselor

1st Floor

 

Veterans Justice Outreach

Ft. Thomas Domiciliary

 

Veterans Transportation Service (VTS)

1st Floor

 

VFW / Veterans of Foreign Wars

1st Floor - VSO Suite B148

 

Vocational Rehabilitation Program (CWT & Support Employment)

Ft. Thomas

 

Voluntary Service

1st Floor

/ 206057

 

Volunteer Desk

1st Floor

/ 205263

 

Wellness- Strength for Life

7 South/ Norwood

 

Woman's Clinic

1st Floor

 

Wound Care Clinic

5th Floor

 

Yoga

7 South/ Norwood

 

Veterans Service Officers

 

American Legion

Jeff Delaney

 

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Tom Kirstein and Lisa Wilson

 

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Roger Giblin

 

Veterans Benefits Offices (VBA)

Justin Maloney

 

Jason Conger

 

Marine Corps League (MCL)

David Owsley

 

Paralyzed Veterans of America

Lucas Meyer

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Cincinnati Healthcare System.

Phone:

Email:  VHACINPAO@VA.GOV

 

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 6:00am – 2:30pm

Phone:

Email: VHACINFOIAMAIL@va.gov

Fax:

Mail:      Cincinnati VA Medical Center

FOIA Office – 136B         

3200 Vine St. 

Cincinnati, OH 45220

 

Requesting records maintained by VA Cincinnati health care

Contact Information/Hours: (Pending the start date of a new FOIA Officer) 

Email: 
Fax: 
Mail:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Release of Information / Medical Records
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220

For questions about your request to VA Cincinnati health care

Phone: 513-861-3100, ext. 204371

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:

VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:

Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

QR Code Webpage for Police/First Responders

VA Emergency Services

The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system. 

To contact the VJO program please click here. 

 

Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC): 

Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

 

Cincinnati VA Emergency Room:  Direct Line (main line)

Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year.  All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.

 

Cincinnati VA Police:

emergency -      or   

non-emergency -

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH.  45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).

Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center 

 

Veterans Crisis Line:  988 and Press 1, or text to 838255

Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends.  Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

                                                                 

                                                              OHIO - Emergency & Homeless Resources by County 

Butler County

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

 

Hamilton VA Community Based Outpatient Center: 1750 S. Erie Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011. 

Main Phone:       Mental Health:

Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4:30pm

 

Middletown VA Community Based Outpatient Center: 4337 North Union Road, Middletown, OH 45005

Main Phone:       Mental Health

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm

 

Mobile Crisis Line for Butler County: 1- or text or call 24/7

 

Butler Behavioral Health:  1502 University Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011.  Phone:

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

 

Community Behavioral Health: 820 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011.  Phone: .  Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm.

 

Butler Behavioral Health Mobile Response Stabilization Services:

 

Butler County Veteran’s Service Commission:  Phone: .  Located at: 315 High Street, 1st floor, Hamilton, OH 45011.  Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm.

 

Atrium Medical Center: One Medical Center Drive, Middletown, OH 45005.  Inpatient Behavioral Health Unit Phone:

 

Bethesda Butler Hospital:  3075 Hamilton-Mason Rd. Hamilton, OH 45011.  Emergency Services:

 

Kettering Health Hospital Hamilton (Fort Hamilton Hospital): 630 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011.  Emergency Services:

 

Kettering Health Hospital Middletown: 6147 West OH-122, Middletown, OH 45005.  Emergency   Room:

 

Mercy Fairfield Hospital: 3000 Mack Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.  Emergency Services:

 

McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital: 110 N. Poplar St. Oxford, OH 45056. Phone: 

 

West Chester Hospital – UC Health: 7700 University Drive, West Chester, OH 45069.  Emergency Services: 

 

The Christ Hospital Liberty Township: 6939 Cox Road, Liberty Township, OH 45069.  Main Phone:

 

 

HOMELESS SERVICES:

 

Emergency Shelters – Butler County:

 

Haven House: 550 High Street, Hamilton, OH 45011.  Phone:

 

Serve City: 622 East Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011.  Phone:

 

Hope House Mission: 1001 Grove Street, Middletown OH 45044. Phone:

 

YWCA Hamilton (Shelter for Women, Must have Mental Health Diagnosis): 1570 Grand Boulevard, Hamilton, OH 45011, Phone: .  24 Hour Crisis Hotline: 1-

 

Family Resource Center: 5445 College Corner Pike, Building 2, Oxford, OH 45056.  Phone: .  Hours: Monday- Friday 9am-1pm.

Brown County

VA Emergency Resources

 

The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system. 

To contact the VJO program please click here. 

 

Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC):  513-276-0975

Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

 

Cincinnati VA Emergency Room:  Direct Line 513-487-7070

Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year.  All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.

 

Cincinnati VA Police:

emergency -   513-475-6591   or    513-861-3100 ext. 204333

non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH.  45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).

Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center 

 

Veterans Crisis Line:  988 and Press 1, or text to 838255

Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends.  Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

 

Crisis Response Resources

 

*Help is available 24/7 through the Clermont and Brown County Crisis Hotline and Mobile Crisis at (513) 528-SAVE (7283). 

The Hotline is staffed by trained and licensed mental health providers who can assist with connection to needed services.

 

Homeless Services  

Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.

Clermont County

VA Emergency Resources

 

The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system. 

To contact the VJO program please click here. 

 

Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC):  513-276-0975

Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

 

Cincinnati VA Emergency Room:  Direct Line 513-487-7070

Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year.  All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.

 

Cincinnati VA Police:

emergency -   513-475-6591   or    513-861-3100 ext. 204333

non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH.  45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).

Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center 

 

Veterans Crisis Line:  988 and Press 1, or text to 838255

Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends.  Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

 

Crisis Response Resources

 

Help is available 24/7 through the Clermont and Brown County Crisis Hotline and Mobile Crisis at (513) 528-SAVE (7283).  

The Hotline is staffed by trained and licensed mental health providers who can assist with connection to needed services.

 

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health

Each day, we connect with people who are struggling to be well, both in mind and body. We work with them in our multiple office locations and residential facilities, as well as in the community—whether that be on street corners, in workplaces, or in their homes.

 for general information
 for Open Access hours

 

 

Homeless Services

 

Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.

 

Clermont County Community Services

This agency oversees many of our assistance programs as well as our local shelter.

 

James Sauls Homeless Shelter - 513.732.6464 2403 Old State Route 32; Batavia, OH 45103

Website: http://www.cccsi.org/shelter.html

• Shelter for Individuals and Families; Operated by Clermont County Community Services 

• Three meals and laundry service provided free of charge 

• Once a person enters the shelter, they must adhere to standards including a curfew, no drugs or alcohol, and must obtain employment within one week or show social security benefits are available 

• Case Management services are provided to assist clients with goals and obtaining housing Financial Assistance is available for rent and security deposits for persons exiting the shelter 

• LOS is 60 da 

Hamilton County

Community Services

 

UC Psychiatric Emergency Services (PES):

3200 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229

Provides 24/7 care to patients in crisis with psychiatric emergencies in a dedicated psychiatric emergency room.

 

UC Mobile Crisis: Direct Line

Mobile Crisis staffed from 8:30 a.m.-midnight; calls after midnight roll to the Mental Health Access Point (MHAP) line and communicated to Mobile Crisis staff the next day.

 

Mental Health Access Point Crisis Stabilization Center (CSC):

Medically monitored facility that provides an alternative or a step-down to psychiatric hospitalization for those with moderate to high risk acute active psychiatric conditions. Provides 24/7 services.

 

Talbert House Crisis Hotline: (24/7)

or text to 839863

 

Recovery Health Access Center:

:  Access to alcohol and substance abuse crisis care.

 

 

Homeless Services

Cincinnati VA Community Outreach Division (COD):  

909 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH. 45202

Provides resources for emergency, transitional, and long-term housing assistance; medical services for non-emergent health issues available on-site.  Open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

 

Emergency Shelters:

Ohio: 

David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men:

(Formerly known as the Drop Inn Center; Veterans Dorm on-site). 

411 Gest Street; Cincinnati, OH.  45203

 

Women's Shelter

Eshter Marie Hatton Center for Women 

2499 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Ensures homeless 

 

Kentucky:

Fair Haven Rescue Mission:

Shelter for Homeless men 19 years or older; must have a picture ID

260 Pike Street, Covington, KY.  41012 (M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

 

Welcome House: 

Homeless shelter housing up to 10 Veterans

205 W. Pike Street, Covington, KY.  41011

Office M-F 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Walk-in hrs. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.

Warren County

VA Emergency Resources

The Cincinnati VA is located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program (VJO) can advise on how to assist Veterans in crisis and help facilitate access to care within the VA health care system. 

To contact the VJO program please click here. 

 

Cincinnati VA Psychiatric Evaluation Center (PEC):  513-276-0975

Staffed 7 days/week from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. 

Provides acute psychiatric evaluation/screening to determine appropriate level of care and psychiatric intervention.

 

Cincinnati VA Emergency Room:  Direct Line 513-487-7070

Staffed 24 hours/day 365 days a year.  All traumas should be diverted to a trauma facility.

 

Cincinnati VA Police:

emergency -   513-475-6591   or    513-861-3100 ext. 204333

non-emergency - 513-861-3100 ext. 204173

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH.  45220 (Use entrance facing Vine St. with covered ambulance bay; police department located directly inside the sliding glass doors to the right).

Please alert VA Police as appropriate when transporting a Veteran to the VA Medical Center 

 

Veterans Crisis Line:  988 and Press 1, or text to 838255

Free, confidential support for Veterans in crisis and their families and friends.  Available to anyone, even if not registered with VA or enrolled in VA health care.

 

Community Crisis Resources

Warren County Crisis Hotline www.mhrsonline.org 

Trained crisis counselors available 24/7. Mental Health response team as an alternative to calling 9-1-1.

 

Abuse & Rape Crisis Shelter www.arcshelter.com

Immediate response, shelter, counseling, and care to domestic abuse victims. 

 

Crisis Text Line “4HOPE” to 741 741 www.crisistextline.org 

No cost (standard text rates apply) 24/7 crisis counselors provided anywhere in the U.S. 

 

Warren County Developmental Disabilities Crisis Line

 

Homeless Services

 

Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline (513-381-SAFE) assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.

 

Interfaith Hospitality Network of Warren County – Family Shelter 203 E. Warren Street., Lebanon OH 45036 Contact by phone. Shelter and meals are provided for individuals and families who are transient or in need of emergency place to stay for short period of time.

 

South Lebanon-

Warren County Emergency Shelter, “Bernie’s Place” 204 Mary Ellen Street, S. Lebanon OH 45065 Contact by phone. Emergency shelter facility for adults. Residents can stay up to 90 days and must be both a Warren County resident and homeless upon entry.

                                                           

Kentucky - Emergency & Homeless Resources (for Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Gallatin, Pendleton, & Bracken)

Northern Kentucky Emergency & Homeless Resources

Northern Kentucky Resources

Behavioral Health:

St. Elizabeth Emergency Rooms:  

Provides 24/7 care to patients in crisis with psychiatric emergencies in 5 locations across Northern Kentucky:

Covington Location: 1500 James Simpson, Jr. Way

                                            Covington, KY. 41011

                                              

 

Edgewood Location: 1 Medical Village Dr.

                                              Edgewood, KY. 41017

                                           

 

Florence Location: 4900 Houston Rd.

                                          Florence, KY. 41042

                                         

 

Ft. Thomas Location: 85 N. Grand Ave.

                                                Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075

                                               

 

Grant Co. Location: 238 Barnes Rd.

                                           Williamstown, KY. 41097

                                           

 

SUN Behavioral Health: Direct Line 513-584-5098

 

Kenton Co. Quick Response Team (QRT):                                                                                       

Michael Richman, Kenton Co. QRT Officer: 

Or call Kenton Co. Dispatch:

Life Learning Center, 20 West 18th St., Covington, KY. 41011

 

The Quick Response Team follows up with people who have recently overdosed as well as those who have been identified as possibly needing assistance with substance abuse issues.

Police Social Workers:

Kelly Pompilio, Alexandria Police Department: 

Chelsea Chorley, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:

Jared Owens, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:

Megan Green, Boone County Sheriff’s Department:

Laurie Wilson, Campbell County Police Department:  

Rebecca Williams, Campbell County Police Department: 

Maryann Moore: Erlanger Police Department

Angie Weinel: Highland Heights Police Department

Taylor Graham: Independence Police Department 

 

Homeless Resources:

 

Emergency Shelters:

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

General Inquiries: 859-291-4555

ESNKY provides year-round, low-barrier shelter and services to adults experiencing homelessness

436 West 13th St., Covington, KY. 41011 

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky: 

Welcome House can shelter up to 10 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

1132 Greenup St., Covington, Ky. 41011 

Fairhaven Rescue Mission:

Non-profit ministry and men’s homeless shelter.  Offers overnight shelter and showers for men only.

260 Pike St., Covington, KY. 41011

Family Promise of Northern Kentucky:

Provides a shelter program for up to four homeless men and/or women with children including transportation, meals, and overnight shelter in local churches with intense case management services at our Day Center in Newport

 

Cincinnati VA Homeless Resources:

 

Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Community Outreach Division:

 

Cincinnati VA Medical Center’s Domiciliary:  option 5

1000 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY. 41075

                                                             

Indiana - Emergency & Homeless Resources (for Franklin, Ripley, Dearborn, & Ohio) 

Indiana Emergency & Homeless Resources

Indiana Resources

 

Community Services

Choices Emergency Response Team (CERT) 1--Mobile Response Team for adults

and youth. Can help link to recovery services and other needs. Serving Southeastern Indiana.

 

Safe Passage -provides domestic violence and sexual assault survivor support and

advocacy. Serving Southeastern Indiana. Local domestic violence intervention and prevention services.

Domestic violence call: .

Sexual Assault call: 812-932-SAFE (7233)

 

INcompass Healthcare Crisis Care 24-hour access: Toll free crisis: -access to an on-call therapist for mental health and substance abuse issues. Serving Southeastern Indiana.

Homeless Services

Central Access Point (CAP) Helpline 513-381-SAFE (7233)-assists community members experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. They can access information about services, check for space in emergency shelters, and be placed into housing programs.

Batesville Ministerial Assistance Program  920 County Line Rd, Batesville-provides lodging for one night, food, and gas money for a family in need. May be food and clothing assistance through their pantry. By appt only  (include)

Emergency Shelters

Heart House Homeless Shelter  s 6815 US 50, Aurora, IN 47001-serves and ministers to those displaced by crisis in Dearborn County, Indiana and surrounding areas including Franklin, Ohio, Switzerland, and Ripley Counties.

 

 

The following PDF provides a comprehensive list of resources for homeless and low-income individuals. 

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