 Skip to Content

Whole Health Group

Whole Health Group

When
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
1:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. EST
Where

1750 South Erie Highway

Hamilton , OH

Cost
Free

Registration

Please call you primary care provider to register 

Whole Health Group – a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health.  Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being.  They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. 

See all events
Last updated: