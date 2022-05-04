Wellness Strength for Life
Orientation
- When
-
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Registration
Call 513-861-3100 to register.
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.