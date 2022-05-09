 Skip to Content

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood

Orientation

When
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

Cost
Free

Registration

Call 513-861-3100 to register.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

