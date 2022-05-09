Whole Health Group (Organic Garden)

Where is the VA Organic Garden located?

The VA Organic Garden is located at the Cincinnati VA hospital across from the New Veteran Services trailer.

Who can participate in the VA Organic Garden?

Any VA-enrolled Veteran and his/her caregiver are welcome to join. Garden groups are a 3 month commitment with the option to attend on Monday, Wednesday, Friday or any combination of the 3 days. Groups meet from 1:00 – 2:00 pm each day. Participants are also invited to start their wellness journey with a personalized health plan. This involves attending a one-time session to formulate their values and reasons for investing in their health, exploring personal strengths and challenges, and learning about all VA, community and online resources available to support their plan. To register, call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 861-3100 ext. 274881.

When is the VA Organic Garden available?

The VA Organic Garden groups will meet year-round, with a different focus each quarter. The groups will meet indoors during inclement weather. Winter groups will focus on indoor gardening.

What are the goals and vision for the VA Organic Garden?

The initial focus is on gardening for Veterans and caregivers. Over time the vision is to make full use of the garden space during normal business hours and build opportunities for Veterans, staff, and community partners. These opportunities might include other well-being groups like meditation, drumming, and the Whole Health Group. It might also be reservable for team-building opportunities for staff. Our overall goals include: