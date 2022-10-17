Whole Health Group
Whole Health
When:
Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Call Wellness Strength for Life at 513-475-6381 to register.
Whole Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health. Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being. They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll.