Whole Health Group

Whole Health

When:

Wed. Nov 9, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

Norwood VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

Call Wellness Strength for Life at 513-475-6381 to register. 

Whole Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health.  Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being.  They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll. 

