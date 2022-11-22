Red Carpet Welcome (New Patient Orientation)

Orientation

Call 513-861-3100 to register.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA. Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily. You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan.