Red Carpet Welcome (VA Video Connect)

When:

Mon. Feb 13, 2023, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

To Register for this event - call, 513-475-6381.

Red Carpet Welcome – a 90-minute virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA.  Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily.  You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan. 

