Mobile Unit Event, Florence CBOC

VA, Cincinnati, Veterans, PACT Act

The Cincinnati VA Mobile Unit will be at the Florence VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. We encourage to come see us if you have not been active with us for the past 12-16 months. We can get you reactivated quickly as well as schedule you an appointment with your Primary Care Team on the spot. We also want to make you aware of vital information about the PACT ACT which involves health care screens about toxic exposures during military service. When you come see us, you will have the opportunity to meet with experienced VA staff who will be available to answer any questions you may have about your VA health care benefits.

