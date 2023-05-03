Skip to Content
Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Wellness Center)

Wellness

When:

Mon. May 8, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Norwood VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

To register for this event - call, 513-475-6381

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

