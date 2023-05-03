Skip to Content
Taking Charge of My Life and Health (in-person & video connect)

When:

Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Room 146

Cost:

Free

To register for this event - call 513-475-6381.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health.  Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being.  They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll.

Last updated: