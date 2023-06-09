Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Wellness Center)

Veteran Resources

When:

Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Repeats

Where:

Norwood VA Clinic

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar

Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: