Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Wellness Center)
Veteran Resources
When:
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Repeats
Where:
Cost:
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Tue. Jul 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jul 18, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jul 25, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ETAdd to Calendar