Wellness Strength for Life (VA Video Connect)

When:

Wed. Jul 5, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available. 

Wed. Jul 12, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Wed. Jul 19, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

