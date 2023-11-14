Cincinnati VA Hiring Event
When:
Sat. Dec 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Auditorium
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
The Cincinnati VAMC will host a hiring event for housekeeping aids, food service workers, cooks, and health technicians, to include non-competitive and Veteran-only positions. Candidates must bring their resume, DD214/VA disability letter/SCH A letter, 2 forms of ID, and a minimum of 2 references. Hiring decisions will be made during the event.