Red Carpet Welcome - New Patients (in-person & video connect)

VA Health Care Orientation - New Patients (in-person & video connect)
Cincinnati VA, Orientation, Veterans
When:
Mon. Dec 7, 2026, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Auditorium
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
To Register for this event - call, 513-475-6381.
VA Orientation – in-person or virtual session for all Veterans and caregivers who are new to VA care or the Cincinnati VA. Come learn about the services you have earned and how to find the care you need quickly and easily. You will have the option to schedule a session with a Whole Health Coach to create your own personalized health plan.