Wellness Strength for Life (Main Hospital)
Cincinnati VA, Veterans, Orientation
When:
Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
A-820
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Thu. Jan 4, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 11, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 18, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar