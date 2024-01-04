Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!

Are you struggling with diabetes? Learn about what you and your family can do to take control of diabetes!

Healthy U for Diabetes is a 6-week, evidence-based program developed by Stanford University and is licensed through the Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio. The program is intended to help you stay active and involved, improve your quality of life, and better manage your symptoms.

Topics covered during the weekly classes include:

What is diabetes?

Monitoring blood sugar

Developing a healthy eating plan

Preventing low blood sugar

Preventing or delaying complications

Introducing physical activities

Dealing with stress

Strategies for sick days

Dealing with emotions

Communication with family and providers

Proper use of medication

Proper foot care

The next Healthy U for Diabetes series begins Jan. 9, 2024. Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!

View other times for this event