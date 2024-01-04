Healthy U for Diabetes
When:
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET
Repeats
Where:
A-820
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!
Are you struggling with diabetes? Learn about what you and your family can do to take control of diabetes!
Healthy U for Diabetes is a 6-week, evidence-based program developed by Stanford University and is licensed through the Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio. The program is intended to help you stay active and involved, improve your quality of life, and better manage your symptoms.
Topics covered during the weekly classes include:
- What is diabetes?
- Monitoring blood sugar
- Developing a healthy eating plan
- Preventing low blood sugar
- Preventing or delaying complications
- Introducing physical activities
- Dealing with stress
- Strategies for sick days
- Dealing with emotions
- Communication with family and providers
- Proper use of medication
- Proper foot care
The next Healthy U for Diabetes series begins Jan. 9, 2024. Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!
Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ETAdd to Calendar