Healthy U for Diabetes

When:

Tue. Jan 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

A-820

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!

Are you struggling with diabetes? Learn about what you and your family can do to take control of diabetes!

 

Healthy U for Diabetes is a 6-week, evidence-based program developed by Stanford University and is licensed through the Council on Aging of Southwest Ohio. The program is intended to help you stay active and involved, improve your quality of life, and better manage your symptoms. 

 

Topics covered during the weekly classes include:

  • What is diabetes?
  • Monitoring blood sugar                    
  • Developing a healthy eating plan
  • Preventing low blood sugar
  • Preventing or delaying complications
  • Introducing physical activities
  • Dealing with stress
  • Strategies for sick days
  • Dealing with emotions
  • Communication with family and providers
  • Proper use of medication
  • Proper foot care

 

The next Healthy U for Diabetes series begins Jan. 9, 2024. Call 513-861-3100 ext. 205920 to register!

Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Tue. Jan 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Tue. Feb 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

Tue. Feb 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET

