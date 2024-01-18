6-Service Challenge Enrollment: A 10-Week Battle of the Branches!
Compete against your fellow Veterans in a 10-week physical activity challenge. Safely increase your activity, build camaraderie, and earn bragging rights (and more) for your military branch!
When:
Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH
Cost:
Free
Call 513-475-6381 to sign up.
Enrollment Requirements for Veterans
- Be enrolled in VA health care at the Cincinnati VAMC
- Attend Wellness Strength for Life orientation at CVAMC, Norwood, or virtually
- Attend the 6-Service Challenge Enrollment Group (free FitBits will be provided to participants while supplies last)
- Attend 6 challenge wellness sessions (available weekly)
Prizes
- Wellness Challenge coin for completing 10 wellness group visits
- Challenge hats for the winning service
- Lead VA2K walk chanting your service’s cadence
- Overall health and wellness!
Enrollment period: Jan. 24 - March 7
Competition dates: March 4 - May 10
Grand Finale: Cincinnati VAMC VA2K | May 15 | Noon
Call 513-475-6381 to sign up!