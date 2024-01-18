Skip to Content

6-Service Challenge Enrollment: A 10-Week Battle of the Branches!

Images of the US military branch seals

Compete against your fellow Veterans in a 10-week physical activity challenge. Safely increase your activity, build camaraderie, and earn bragging rights (and more) for your military branch!

When:

Wed. Jan 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

Call 513-475-6381 to sign up.

Enrollment Requirements for Veterans

  1. Be enrolled in VA health care at the Cincinnati VAMC
  2. Attend Wellness Strength for Life orientation at CVAMC, Norwood, or virtually
  3. Attend the 6-Service Challenge Enrollment Group (free FitBits will be provided to participants while supplies last)
  4. Attend 6 challenge wellness sessions (available weekly)


Prizes

  • Wellness Challenge coin for completing 10 wellness group visits
  • Challenge hats for the winning service
  • Lead VA2K walk chanting your service’s cadence
  • Overall health and wellness!


Enrollment period: Jan. 24 - March 7

Competition dates: March 4 - May 10

Grand Finale: Cincinnati VAMC VA2K | May 15 | Noon

Call 513-475-6381 to sign up!

Last updated: