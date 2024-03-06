Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6
Norwood, OH
Free
To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.
Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 2, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 16, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 30, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ETAdd to Calendar