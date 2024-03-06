Skip to Content

Taking Charge of My Life and Health (in-person & video connect)

When:

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:30 am ET

Where:

Norwood VA Clinic

4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6

Norwood, OH

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at,  513-475-6381.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health.  Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being.  They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll.

