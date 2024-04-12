Mobile Unit Enrollment / Benefits Event at NKU!

When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Mark your calendars for April 24th! The Cincinnati VA's Mobile Unit is heading to Northern Kentucky University (Lot C - near Griffin Hall) for a special enrollment event. Join us from 10 am to 2 pm for personalized assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or have questions about benefits.

Whether you're a veteran in need of healthcare benefits or know someone who could benefit from VA services, this event is for you! Connect with VA experts, learn about available resources, and take the first step towards accessing the care you deserve.