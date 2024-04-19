Skip to Content

Wellness Strength for Life (Main Hospital)

Whole Health

When:

Thu. May 2, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

A-820

3200 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH

Cost:

Free

To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan.  This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources.  Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Thu. May 9, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. May 16, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. May 23, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. May 30, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

