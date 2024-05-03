Mobile Unit - Enrollment / Benefits - Event at UC Clermont VA, UC Clermont When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: East Parking Lot 4200 Clermont College Drive Batavia, OH Get directions on Google Maps to East Parking Lot Cost: Free





Mark your calendars for May 15th! The Cincinnati VA's Mobile Unit is heading to the Clermont County Veterans Service Commission for a special enrollment event. Join us from 10 am to 2 pm for personalized assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or have questions about benefits.

Whether you're a veteran in need of healthcare benefits or know someone who could benefit from VA services, this event is for you! Connect with VA experts, learn about available resources, and take the first step towards accessing the care you deserve.