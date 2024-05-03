Mobile Unit - Enrollment/Benefits Event - Hamilton Outpatient Clinic

VA, Benefits

When: Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking lot 1750 South Erie Highway Hamilton, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Hamilton VA Clinic Cost: Free





Mark your calendars for May 1st! The Cincinnati VA's Mobile Unit is heading to Hamilton County Outpatient Clinic for a special enrollment event. Join us from 10 am to 2 pm for personalized assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or have questions about benefits.

Whether you're a veteran in need of healthcare benefits or know someone who could benefit from VA services, this event is for you! Connect with VA experts, learn about available resources, and take the first step towards accessing the care you deserve.