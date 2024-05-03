Mobile Unit - Enrollment / Benefits - Event at Lawrenceburg Speedway VA, Lawrenceburg Speedway When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Parking Lot 351 East Eads Parkway Lawrenceburg, KY Get directions on Google Maps to Parking Lot Cost: Free





Mark your calendars for May 8th! The Cincinnati VA's Mobile Unit is heading to Northern Kentucky University the Lawrenceburg Speedway (parking lot) for a special enrollment event. Join us from 10 am to 2 pm for personalized assistance with enrolling in VA healthcare or have questions about benefits.

Whether you're a veteran in need of healthcare benefits or know someone who could benefit from VA services, this event is for you! Connect with VA experts, learn about available resources, and take the first step towards accessing the care you deserve.