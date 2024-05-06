VA2K

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cincinnati VA Medical Center Cost: Free





VA’s 14th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping Veterans experiencing homelessness. The event, including a Whole Health fair, is scheduled for May 15 at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center (VAMC) at 10 a.m.

The free event begins with a Whole Health fair at 10 a.m. in the auditorium. Whole Health is VA’s approach to care that supports your health and well-being. Whole Health centers around what matters to you, which means your health care team will get to know you as an individual before working with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals. The fair will feature services available to assist you on your Whole Health journey.

VA2K registration and welcome remarks will take place at noon in the VA Organic Garden, followed by the 6 Service Challenge Grand Finale. Veterans and caregivers are encouraged to participate in the VA2K event, which includes a short two-kilometer walk and roll (1.24 miles) around VA and University of Cincinnati campuses beginning immediately after the grand finale.