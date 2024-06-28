Taking Charge of My Life and Health (Main Hospital)

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:30 am ET Where: A-820 3200 Vine Street Cincinnati, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cincinnati VA Medical Center Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Taking Charge of My Life and Health Group is a 9-week course that helps Veterans and caregivers Take Charge of Their Life and Health. Sessions are led by a Whole Health Coach. Veterans explore all areas on the Circle of Health and Well-being. They consider how improved health helps them to live out their purpose and aspirations. Call Wellness Strength for Life at (513) 475-6381 to enroll.

Other VA events