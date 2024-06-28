Wellness Strength for Life (VA Video Connect)

When: Fri. Aug 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Fri. Aug 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Fri. Aug 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Fri. Aug 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET Fri. Aug 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am ET

