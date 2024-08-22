Wellness Strength for Life (Norwood Outpatient Clinic)

When: Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Repeats Where: 4600 Smith Road, Central Station, Suite A6 Norwood, OH Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at, 513-475-6381.

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Tue. Sep 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

