Wellness Strength for Life (VA Video Connect)

When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





To register for this event call Whole Health at

Veterans and caregivers are invited to a one-time orientation session to develop a personalized health plan. This includes creating a vision of improved health to support what matters most to you, completing your own self-assessment, and designing your first steps supported by Veteran-specific resources. Follow-up visits with a Whole Health Coach are available.

Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Nov 20, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Wed. Nov 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

