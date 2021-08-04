 Skip to Content

Learn more about events in our VA Cincinnati health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

Wellness Strength for Life

Orientation

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood

Orientation

When
Wednesday, Jun 8, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

New Patient Orientation (Red Carpet Welcome)

Orientation

When
Monday, Jun 13, 2022
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

B903

Wellness Strength for Life

Orientation

When
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood

Orientation

When
Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

Wellness Strength for Life

Orientation

When
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood

Orientation

When
Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

New Patient Orientation (Red Carpet Welcome)

Orientation

When
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Cincinnati VA Medical Center

B903

Wellness Strength for Life

Orientation

When
Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood

Orientation

When
Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

Norwood VA Clinic

