Events
Learn more about events in our VA Cincinnati health care community, including classes on health and wellness.
Wellness Strength for Life
Orientation
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood
Orientation
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
New Patient Orientation (Red Carpet Welcome)
Orientation
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life
Orientation
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood
Orientation
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life
Orientation
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood
Orientation
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
New Patient Orientation (Red Carpet Welcome)
Orientation
1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life
Orientation
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Wellness Strength for Life at Norwood
Orientation
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET