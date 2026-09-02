Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Cincinnati health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Kimberly Rouser
Patient Advocate
VA Cincinnati health care
Phone:
Maureen "Nikkie" Holliday
Patient Advocate
VA Cincinnati health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Cincinnati health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights