Operating status

VA Cincinnati health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Fort Thomas
Normal services and hours
Bellevue VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Clermont County VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Dearborn VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Florence VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Georgetown VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Hamilton VA Clinic
Facility notice
We are conducting a gradual reopening of face-to-face appointments. Many appointments where clinically appropriate can be done virtually. Masks must be worn. Please call your provider to schedule an appointment and to talk about virtual appointment options.
Highland Avenue VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Norwood VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Vine Street VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 888-838-6446

Change your appointment (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET): 513-475-6468

Media inquiries:

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 513-861-3100

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 888-838-6446