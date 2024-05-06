Dementia Care Coordination Program
• Consultative service that provides clinical care and education to Veterans, families, and providers regarding the diagnosis of dementia, the disease process, and the associated social, behavioral, and cognitive changes • Not a primary care service (PACT) but a specialty service that offers additional support and recommendations. • An interdisciplinary team that includes Geriatricians, a Clinical Nurse, and a Social Worker.
Mission
To provide support to our Veterans with dementia and their caregivers/care partners residing in the community by assisting them through education or assisting them in developing a proactive dementia care plan that is patient centered.
How do I know if I’m eligible?
Dementia Care Coordination is part of Cincinnati VA Health Care System. A Veteran must be enrolled in VA care and seeing a Primary Care Provider within the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. A co-payment may apply if you normally are charged a co-payment for outpatient visits based on your VA eligibility group.
Services
The Dementia Care Coordinator is a Social Worker and Registered Nurse who work together in providing supportive interventions including:
- Educational resources regarding the diagnosis of dementia and disease progression
- Help problem solve around social, behavioral, personality, functional and mental health needs that affect daily living
- Care planning around dementia care management at home and caregiver strategies
- Connect with Caregiver support team
- Support in talking and planning with your VA providers to coordinate VA care.
- Assistance with transitions of care, short term goals and long-term care planning
- Face to Face, Telephone and VA Video Connect (VVC) support available by appointment.
- Information and referrals to both VA and community resources.
- VA Partners with the Alzheimer’s Association®
Contact their 24/7 Helpline: 1-
Contacts
- For more information about the Dementia Care Coordination program, please contact us at
or .
- Request referral through your Cincinnati VA Health Care System Primary Care Team.
- Primary care call center- Toll free:
- Direct:
