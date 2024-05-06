Skip to Content

Dementia Care Coordination Program

• Consultative service that provides clinical care and education to Veterans, families, and providers regarding the diagnosis of dementia, the disease process, and the associated social, behavioral, and cognitive changes • Not a primary care service (PACT) but a specialty service that offers additional support and recommendations. • An interdisciplinary team that includes Geriatricians, a Clinical Nurse, and a Social Worker.

Mission

To provide support to our Veterans with dementia and their caregivers/care partners residing in the community by assisting them through education or assisting them in developing a proactive dementia care plan that is patient centered.

How do I know if I’m eligible?

Dementia Care Coordination is part of Cincinnati VA Health Care System. A Veteran must be enrolled in VA care and seeing a Primary Care Provider within the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. A co-payment may apply if you normally are charged a co-payment for outpatient visits based on your VA eligibility group.

Services

The Dementia Care Coordinator is a Social Worker and Registered Nurse who work together in providing supportive interventions including:

  • Educational resources regarding the diagnosis of dementia and disease progression 
  • Help problem solve around social, behavioral, personality, functional and mental health needs that affect daily living
  • Care planning around dementia care management at home and caregiver strategies 
  • Connect with Caregiver support team 
  • Support in talking and planning with your VA providers to coordinate VA care. 
  • Assistance with transitions of care, short term goals and long-term care planning
  • Face to Face, Telephone and VA Video Connect (VVC) support available by appointment.
  • Information and referrals to both VA and community resources.
  • VA Partners with the Alzheimer’s Association®

Contact their 24/7 Helpline: 1-

Contacts

  • For more information about the Dementia Care Coordination program, please contact us at or .
  • Request referral through your Cincinnati VA Health Care System Primary Care Team. 
    • Primary care call center- Toll free:
    • Direct:

Dementia Care Resource Guide

Dementia Care Resource Guide (PDF)

