Homeless Veterans Program

The Community Outreach Division helps Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, disability, substance use issues, mental health challenges or Veterans transitioning from jail. We offer several ways to initiate services and determine eligibility. Our location at 909 Vine Street operates as a walk-in clinic, where we have an Office on Duty (OOD), Monday-Friday 8:00-4:30 to assist with any questions or concerns that staff or Veterans may have. Veterans can walk in during business hours or call 513-977-6800 and ask to speak to the OOD.

You can also contact the National Hotline “Help for Homeless Veterans” at 1-877-424-3838 for referral to VA in your catchment area. The number is available 24/7.