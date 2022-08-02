Cincinnati VA Medical Center has partnered with Pets for Patients. Veterans can be a part of the special mission of rescuing shelter pets and connecting these pets with families of chronically ill children who are in need of the hope and healing that a companion can provide. Interested Veterans can participate by fostering a shelter animal and providing training so the animal is placed, ready to be the perfect family pet.

Visit the Pets for Patients website for more information: www.petsforpatients.org