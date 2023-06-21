Traveling Veteran Services

Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:

Prior to traveling:

• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number

• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team

For non-urgent care during travel:

• Contact home VA primary care team or specialty service for routine care needs, they will place a consult and contact the facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator to initiate coordination

• Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to register veteran with alternate VA healthcare system and arrange routine care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice



Urgent/Emergency care during travel:

Urgent Care while traveling:

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility

• Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).

Emergency Care while traveling:

• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.

• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.

• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:

The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.

or

Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842).

• Additional VA Emergency Medical Care information.