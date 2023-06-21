Traveling Veteran Services
To coordinate routine services when relocating or extended long term vacations. This program only applies to the continental United States and its territories. Please contact your PACT Team by phone, or access MyHealtheVet for more information.
Care Coordination for Traveling Veterans
Traveling Veteran Responsibilities:
Prior to traveling:
• Inform VA primary care team of dates of travel, temporary address, phone number
• Discuss any specific health concerns with your care team
For non-urgent care during travel:
• Contact home VA primary care team or specialty service for routine care needs, they will place a consult and contact the facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator to initiate coordination
• Facility Traveling Veteran Coordinator will work to register veteran with alternate VA healthcare system and arrange routine care with the alternate VA of Veteran’s choice
Urgent/Emergency care during travel:
Urgent Care while traveling:
• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-contracted UC in your area Find a VA Facility
• Additional VA Urgent Care information (including eligibility and possible co-pays).
Emergency Care while traveling:
• During a medical emergency, you should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department (ED). Go to nearest appropriate VA or community ED.
• Use the VA Locator to search for nearest VA-Emergency Dept in your area.
• If receiving care at Non-VA facility; Inform the emergency care provider to report your emergency treatment to the VA Centralized Emergency Care Reporting Center as soon as possible after your treatment starts by using:
The VA Emergency Care Reporting portal.
or
Calling the VA 72-Hour Notification Hotline; 844-72HRVHA 844-724-7842).
Seamless Care Coordination
• Facilitate enrollment of Veterans into requested local VA system and transfer care if re-locating
• Efficiently communicate with other VA’s and Traveling Veteran Program personnel to coordinate routine care
• Communicate with Primary VA site any care requests and needed appointments when veteran returns home
• Receiving and forwarding requests from Primary VA site to requested alternate VA locations
Pharmacy Information
• Veterans must provide a temporary address while traveling to ensure timely delivery of medications from primary VA site
• Veterans should check to be sure they have enough medications/refills to last entire length of trip
• Alternate VA medical centers may dispense a ONE TIME 15-day supply of some active medications
• Alternate VA will not dispense controlled substances even if there are refills remaining
• If Veteran receives new prescriptions while traveling, contact the local VA pharmacy to determine how they can be filled
AT THE CINCINNATI VA MEDICAL CENTER LOCATION
Report to Pharmacy at the main facility Cincinnati VAMC on Vine St.
The Cincinnati CBOC /clinics are not able to provide this service.
Outpatient Pharmacy Lobby Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. M-F
Pharmacy Phone Center 513-861-3100 ext.204104
Phone Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. M-F
Veteran's Foreign Medical Program
Benefits program for U.S. Veterans who are residing or traveling abroad and have VA-rated, service-connected disabilities.
The Foreign Medical Program will confirm the service-connected disability and send a benefits authorization letter detailing coverage conditions.
VA pharmacies cannot mail medications to foreign countries.
Veterans planning trips overseas should go to the Foreign Medical Program website prior to departure to fill out VA form 10-7959f-1. ** Forms take 30-60 days to be processed. **
For assistance regarding foreign health
care services contact:
VHA Office of Community Care
Foreign Medical Program
PO Box 469061
Denver, CO 80246-9061
303-331-7590
Email: hac.fmp@va.gov