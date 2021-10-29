With VA Health Chat, you can speak to staff in Urgent Care & Scheduling between the hours of 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday – Friday as well as Pharmacy services 24/7. VA Health Chat allows you to ask health care questions, receive medical advice, schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, and more. To securely chat with VA you will need VA credentials: a My HealtheVet premium account User ID and password, DS Logon, or ID.me. You will need internet access. VA Health Chat is available through internet browsers, the VA App Store, and the VA Launchpad app. It is also available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

If you do not have a My HealtheVet premium account and would like to obtain an account to use VA Health Chat for Cincinnati VA Service. Contact 513-861-3100 extension 5722.