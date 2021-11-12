 Skip to Content

Veterans Justice Outreach

The mission of the Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.

VA cannot provide legal services. For legal assistance, visit State Side Legal's help page or contact the nearest VJO specialist, who may know of community legal assistance resources. Many VA facilities host free legal clinics for Veterans, operated by non-VA legal service providers.

 

Local VJO Contact Information:

Seana Creech
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Hamilton County and All Southeastern Indiana Counties  
513-310-8266
seana.creech@va.gov

 

Bethany Hamilton-Clary
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Warren County, Clermont County and Brown County
513-978-3081
bethany.hamilton-clary@va.gov

 

Jessica Howard
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Butler County
513-265-1316
jessica.howard5@va.gov

 

Ronald Michaelson
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
All Northern Kentucky Counties
513-266-1733
ronald.michaelson@va.gov

 

Anne Karp

Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist

Hamilton County and City of Hamilton

513-448-6700

anne.karp@va.gov

