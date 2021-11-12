Veterans Justice Outreach
The mission of the Veterans Justice Programs is to identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.
VA cannot provide legal services. For legal assistance, visit State Side Legal's help page or contact the nearest VJO specialist, who may know of community legal assistance resources. Many VA facilities host free legal clinics for Veterans, operated by non-VA legal service providers.
Local VJO Contact Information:
Seana Creech
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Hamilton County and All Southeastern Indiana Counties
513-310-8266
seana.creech@va.gov
Bethany Hamilton-Clary
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Warren County, Clermont County and Brown County
513-978-3081
bethany.hamilton-clary@va.gov
Jessica Howard
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Butler County
513-265-1316
jessica.howard5@va.gov
Ronald Michaelson
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
All Northern Kentucky Counties
513-266-1733
ronald.michaelson@va.gov
Anne Karp
Veteran Justice Outreach Specialist
Hamilton County and City of Hamilton