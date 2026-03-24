Ben Dillon, MBA, serves as the Acting Associate Director of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center as of May 1, 2025. A dedicated federal healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience, Mr. Dillon brings a strong foundation in operations management, supply chain leadership, and Veteran-focused service delivery.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Dillon served as Assistant Director of the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, where he oversaw daily operations across 11 healthcare delivery sites. Under his leadership, the Level 1B facility served more than 43,000 unique Veterans annually. He led a team of 372 personnel across critical administrative services including Supply Chain Management, Police Services, Environmental Management, Patient Business Services, Emergency Management, and Radiation Safety. He also partnered closely with Human Resources, the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), and the National Contracting Office to ensure integrated support across all operations.

Mr. Dillon was previously appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center in 2017, and earlier served as Deputy National Program Manager for the Field Support Readiness Branch within the Veterans Health Administration’s Procurement and Logistics Office. In this role, he was responsible for monitoring and supporting the operational readiness of the VHA supply chain across the country.

Mr. Dillon began his federal service in 2001 as a Civil Affairs Specialist in the U.S. Army. He completed multiple deployments to Afghanistan, East Africa, and Europe, concluding his military career as an Intelligence Analyst at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2008.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in operations management from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Medical Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University. Mr. Dillon earned his Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification from Villanova University in 2014 and holds FAC-P/PM senior-level and COR Level III certifications. He also served in dual Acting roles as Assistant and Associate Director at the Northern Indiana VA Health Care System in 2024. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

With a strong commitment to innovation, Veteran care, and high-reliability operations, Mr. Dillon continues to serve as a dynamic leader advancing the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs.